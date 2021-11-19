Tiffany & Co. Opens Magical West Village Pop-up Boutique in Time for 2021 Holiday Season

This season, the West Village is the charming backdrop of an undeniably magical Tiffany & Co. holiday pop-up boutique, imagined through the eyes of legendary Tiffany & Co. jewelry designer Jean Schlumberger. The limited-run store creates a Tiffany holiday filled with opulence and fantastical delight.

Founded in 1837 in New York City, Tiffany & Co. has always been synonymous with the energy and spirit of the city. Its first boutique opened in Union Square before settling uptown in 1940 at its iconic Flagship location on the corner of 57th and 5th Avenue.



Tiffany chose the West Village to honor the quintessential New York neighborhood with its history, charm and legendary creative energy.

Located on the corner of Bank Street and West 4th Street, Tiffany transformed the landmark façade into a holiday jewel box to capture the magical spirit of New York City during the holidays. In keeping with Schlumberger’s intricate, colorful aesthetic, the store is comprised of dream-like salons with theatrical lighting, moon and star motifs, white clouds and regal gold leaf elements.

Upon entrance, visitors are transported through ethereal clouds to a surreal environment dotted with stars, lights and sparkling gems. An augmented reality experience and digital animation featuring a golden bird evocative of Jean Schlumberger’s iconic Bird on a Rock bring wit and a lively spirit throughout.

Additionally, a faux bookcase reveals a hidden room: a jewel-toned space complete with an oversized snow globe with Jean Schlumberger jewelry inside. In an adjacent salon, inky blue evening skies are dotted with glistening gold stars. The displays showcase the House’s most coveted gold and diamond jewelry collections, including Tiffany Knot, Tiffany HardWear, Tiffany T1, Tiffany Victoria®, Tiffany Jewel Box and Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger®.

Tiffany & Co. West Village holiday pop-up, located at 301 West 4th Street in New York City, will open on November 5 by appointment only, then publicly on November 8 through January 8, 2022. The store will host a series of holiday-themed activations throughout November and December including on site hand painting of Tiffany gift boxes and holiday cards, calligraphy and wax sealing and tarot card readings to name a few.

Visit www.tiffany.com to view the full collection. Appointments can be scheduled today through Tiffany.com.

Store Hours:

• Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am until 7:00 pm

• Sunday, noon until 6:00 pm

• Book appointment

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co., founded in New York City in 1837 by Charles Lewis Tiffany, is a global luxury jeweler synonymous with elegance, innovative design, fine craftsmanship and creative excellence.

With more than 300 retail stores worldwide and a workforce of more than 13,000 employees, Tiffany & Co. and its subsidiaries design, manufacture and market jewelry, watches and luxury accessories. Nearly 5,000 skilled artisans cut Tiffany diamonds and craft jewelry in the Company’s own workshops, realizing the brand’s commitment to superlative quality.

Tiffany & Co. has a long-standing commitment to conducting its business responsibly, sustaining the natural environment, prioritizing diversity and inclusion, and positively impacting the communities in which it operates. To learn more about Tiffany & Co. and its commitment to sustainability, please visit tiffany.com.

