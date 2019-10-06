Theia Fall 2020 Bridal Show

Represented by JS Group.

This season, Creative Director Don O’Neill turned to two inspiring women, Mexican artist, Frida Kahlo and Julie Helen, a friend and former THEIA bride who bravely battles Cerebral Palsy.

Embracing your uniqueness and feeling comfortable in your own skin was an underlying theme throughout the collection.



THEIA’s signature crepe dresses form the foundation of the collection, simple and clean silhouettes alongside gowns adorned with jeweled straps, lace appliques, and guipure trims, or a plunging neckline embroidered with pearls and micro-sequins.

Laser cut floral petals are delicately embroidered on soft tulle that gently stretches and cradles the body, while volume and ruffles in parachute taffeta, silk organza and tulle swirl playfully around the body decorated with flowers, like those that Frida picked daily from her gardens at Casa Azul.

