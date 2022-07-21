The Top Moments and Events On-And-Off The Runway at Paraiso Miami Beach for Swim Week

PARAISO Miami Beach Swim Week 2022 held a four-day jam-packed roster of exciting shows featuring collections by swim, ready-to-wear, and the resort industry’s leading brands. Acacia, Beach Bunny, Just Bee Queen, Luli Fama, MONDAY Swimwear, One One, Riot Swim, Sinesia Karol, over 10 Colombian brands, and dozens of other swimwear brands showed their latest collections on-and-off the runway.

Celebrating inclusivity, diversity, sustainability and impeccable designs – the top swimwear brands of the industry came together to present their latest collections – many of which were blended see-now-buy-now and upcoming collections modeled by social media stars. Celebrity attendees included singer Jason Derulo, Siesta Key star Juliette Porter, singer Jessie James Decker, Selling Sunset star Mary Fitzgerald, and Sports Illustrated model Kate Bock -to name a few. Fashionable crowds of top models, influencers, fashion editors and industry enthusiasts watched show after show on the PARAISO Miami Beach calendar.

“The swimwear industry comes together in Miami, year-after-year, and this year has proven to be the busiest yet. Our roster of brands span across niche and luxury – and accessible, inclusive collections that showed purchasable looks directly after each show. PARAISO Miami Beach serves as the official platform, giving brands the opportunity to highlight their new collections to an industry crowd of fashion lovers. Thousands of buyers fly to Miami for the market and we’ve seen a rise in interest from notable editors from the US and Latin American market”, says Natalija Stojanovic, the Founder of PARAISO Miami Beach.

In addition to the PARAISO Miami Beach runway tent built on the oceanside of Collins Park on Miami Beach (that featured an art installation by Photographer Frederic Pinet, two bars serving On The Rocks cocktails, and many ‘grammable moments – a pop-up named Espacio VOGUE featured 15 Latin American RTW, swim and accessory brands for consumers to shop – and salon popup by leading sponsor, HydraFacial offered treatments, products and other services.

DAY 1 AT PARAISO MIAMI BEACH

PARAISO Miami Beach kicked off on Thursday, July 14th with an official ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the debut of Espacio VOGUE, a salon-style fashion and beauty popup shop at the PARAISO Bungalow, hosted by Karla Martínez de Salas, Head of Editorial Content for Vogue Mexico and Latin America and Natalija Stojanovic, the founder of PARAISO Miami Beach.

The first show of the week, Destination Colombia featured 10 of the most sophisticated Colombian swimwear brands including Alma Arena, Bahia Maria, Bahamamama, Palmacea, Smeralda, Mar de Lua, Mola Mola, Puntamar, PQ Swim and Praia. The project presents ProColombia’s initiative to foster the growth of the Colombian swimwear community and present buyers and press with a group of the country’s most diverse, unique and sophisticated swim brands – Pro Colombia and PARAISO Miami Beach have come together for the 3rd year in a row – shining a light on Colombian swimwear brands.

MONDAY swim founded by Natasha Oakley and Devin Brugman – highlighted their attention to fit, construction and body positivity. Photographer Frederic Pinet hosted an opening reception for the Endless Summer exhibit to launch the week and his collaboration with PARAISO. Other events included Abbys by Abby show featuring Fetty Wapp, a lunch by AB Beachwear, an intimate dinner at Tropezón at Esmé and a kick-off party with Select Models at the W South Beach serving On The Rocks. The week’s designers, Select models, and industry guests mixed-and- mingled while enjoying music by DJ Allie Teilz.

DAY 2 AT PARAISO MIAMI BEACH

HydraFacial Beauty Salon popup was a must stop to try for consumers to try the brand’s new JLo Beauty booster with complimentary facials provided by the skincare brand. Ready-to-wear brand, Azulu treated an invitation-only audience to Bailey’s Colada Cocktails during the poolside presentation of their Memento Resort 2023 collection on the rooftop of Esmé Hotel. For the week where skin is most certainly in – IMAGE Skincare Sunblock Party, distributed hundreds of bottles of their PREVENTION+ sunblock in a Gifting Hub in an experiential activation at PARAISO serving chilled POM teas. Throughout the day, editors and influencers were invited to rest and recharge at the Alo Yoga Wellness Suite at Miami Beach’s 1 Hotel.

For the third year, in-a-row, PARAISO UPCYCLE Challenge presented five student finalists from Miami-based, world-renowned fashion design institute, Istituto Marangoni Miami (IMM). Students created looks using deadstock fabrics donated by reputable swimwear brands Bondi Born, Chromat, Beach Riot, Maaji, and Gigi C. The winner Camila Balleste mentored by Bondi Born took home $10,000 prize in scholarship and the well-deserved trophy. After the UPCYCLE Challenge presentation, IMM alumni, Swim’in G, Sammy, and Solana Beachwear, presented their Resort 2023 collections. The event was hosted by Eva Hughes, while MJ Day EIC of SI Sports Illustrated, Corey Zulkiewicz, Buyer at Bloomingdales, and Ivy Heilman, Buyer at Anthropologie sat on the panel of judges reviewing the collections.

Riot Swim featured men’s and women’s looks on the runway. The ethereal collection included bikini and one-piece silhouettes with sultry cutouts and daring cuts in an earthy color palette. A highlight of the evening was the epic runway presentation by Kittenish, from New York Times best-selling author, artist, and entrepreneur, Jessie James Decker. Kittenish presented a fun, flirty new swimwear collection filled with neon colors and pretty prints to a perfect summer soundtrack of pop and country hits that had the audience dancing in their seats.

At dusk, eco-conscious, Hawaiian swim and ready to wear brand Acacia hosted a memorable presentation on the sand behind the PARAISO runway tent showing its Resort 2023 collection. Sinesia Karol celebrated its 10th Anniversary with a glamorous runway show. Icon Swim followed the evening’s line up, presenting its latest collection at the Plymouth Miami Beach, while Peixoto hosted an intimate dinner at Esme Miami Beach attended by models, editors and buyers. BEACH BUNNY hosted a pre-show party ahead of their runway show, which was filled with shimmering swim and resort looks in metallic shades. PARAISO official partners Kevin Murphy, Kevyn Aucoin, and Miami Makeup Academy executed beauty looks for all of the shows.

DAY 3 AT PARAISO MIAMI BEACH

Hydrating the faces of PARAISO, HydraFacial hosted an invitation-only cocktail hour, where VIPs enjoyed specialty cocktails and LaCroix while shopping the Espacio VOGUE pop up. Fit-focused swimwear brand MONTCE Swim hosted an epic presentation at The Standard on Miami Beach, where guests enjoyed cocktails and live music while viewing the brand’s latest collection. New to PARAISO, ONEONE Swimwear1 brought its bold, colorful and sport-driven collection featuring models and influencers Sofia Jamora, Madison Culver, and Jessica Thran wearing hot looks in bright colors and bold prints from the brand’s Resort 2023 collection.

At the beach club of the 1 Hotel, Just Bee Queen kept the party going with Tres Generaciones welcome cocktail reception and memorable runway presentation of swim and resort looks shown against the backdrop of Miami’s natural beauty in a romantic outdoor presentation.

POSTER GIRL, the London-based fashion house, made Soho Beach House its runway with its poolside presentation featuring models and influencers Joy Corrigan, Olay Noel, and Ella Snyder wearing fab, futuristic looks.

Miami-based luxury swim and resort wear brand Luli Fama made their hometown proud with a high-energy show at 8pm attended by celebrities Jason Derulo, Mary Fitzgerald of Selling Sunset, Malu – and several other fans of the brand. Models and influencers Jena Frumes, Charly Jordan, Cindy Prado, Shannon De Lima and Georgina Mazzeo walked in swim and resort wear looks unique prints and sultry styles.

A long awaited runway of the Saturday’s schedule was the annual Sports Illustrated Fashion Show, held at the W South Beach at 9pm. Sisters Hunter and Michaela McGrady, Christen Harper, Brooks Nader, Camille Kostek, and mother-daughter duo Katie and Denise Austin were among the models and influencers strutting their stuff down the water-lined runway. SI Rookie Nicole Williams English walked the runway with her husband, retired Chargers player Larry English, and surprised the crowd with her baby bump announcement.

Size inclusive swimwear brand JMP The Label brought the jungle to Miami with a tropical-themed collection and presentation at 10pm in the PARAISO tent. Animal and leaf prints mixed with neon colors to create a fun, vibrant collection that’s not to be missed. Day 3 rounded up with SIMONETT x CAPSOOL jam-packed party at the Floyd Miami. The fashion party raged on well into the early hours of the morning with Coconut Cartel rum cocktails and cutting-edge chic looks.

DAY 4 AT PARAISO MIAMI BEACH

PARAISO Miami Beach closed with a fabulous final day full of activations, events, not-to-be-missed runway presentations, and a special industry panel talk at the Cecconi’s Soho Beach House presented by MANA Fashion.

The day started with a high-energy presentation by Tabria Majors x Cupshe, the size-inclusive capsule collection, followed by collective runway show Life By Style featuring sustainability focused collections KB Swim, Mommy & Me ribbed swimwear brand Lain Snow, American-made swimwear brand Megan Mae, MIB, and luxury swim brand Origin of Oceans.

Maaji, known for its swimwear, beachwear, and activewear brought the sizzle and the style to PARAISO Miami Beach with a fun, energetic presentation at the Plymouth Miami pool, where guests enjoyed Aperol Spritz Cocktails during the Resort 2023 presentation.

The party continued with a fashion show at 8pm by VDM THE LABEL, the sustainable, luxury swimwear brand, where models and influencers including Marsha Elle, Eden Fines, Joy Corrigan, and Gabriella Halikas took the runway in swimwear featuring bright colors, bold prints, and barely-there cuts.

BFYNE x MOCM closed an action-packed PARAISO Miami Beach schedule with an incredible runway show featuring strong and powerful cast of models of color who presented glamorous swimwear and resort wear collection in luxe jewel tones and vibrant tribal prints including Sun Luv glasses by Foster Grant throughout the show.

