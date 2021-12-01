The Stolen Garment Spring / Summer 2022

Everybody of the day is fettered both externally and internally. Harsh circumstances like COVID-19 made everyone be isolated and feelings like fear, anger, sadness, and frustration surged through us.

In this moment of panic, designer Jungwoo Park starts his project during self-quarantine period. Faced with isolation, Jungwoo Park felt like he had been bridled and placed into bonds.



The Stolen Garment

In 21FW season, Jungwoo Park named his collection . In this collection, he explores the fearful elements inherent to aggression, and reconfigures them into subdued yet evocative fantasy. Merinthophobia, which means the fear of being tied up, and how man reacts to such a restrictions are main motif of this collection. By borrowing various elements regarding BDSM restrained body and contrasting this with fluid body image, Jungwoo Park draws a body free from any fetters.

Jungwoo Park choose to use various materials in metonymical meaning. The collection uses satin silk and hammered silk to make the shirts, jackets and a dress. One of the long coats and two shirts were made using hammered silk with this season’s water-drop image digitally printed on. The water-drop print refers to the imagery of sweaty bodies engaged in BDSM acts, and presents the visceral expression of aggression and fear against the black, white and red backdrops. The motif of sweat is also carried over into the crystal and silver jewelry as well as the beaded bag straps.

ABOUT THE BRAND – THE STOLEN GARMENT:

Interesting backstory

Jungwoo Park, a.k.a. Woo Park participated in the 2017 St Martin-in-the-Fields graduation collection show. The show, however, took an unexpected turn when one of Woo Park’s exhibited garments was stolen by a trespasser only hours after the show opened. The news spread quickly throughout the community and on social media, sparking a city-wide search effort. Soon after, people began to upload photos of a homeless person they spotted walking down the streets of London, wearing the stolen garment. Despite the remarkable discovery and the joint efforts with the London Police, the garment was never retrieved.

The brand, THE STOLEN GARMENT was launched following his return to Korea. In addition to operating “the Stolen Garment,” Park has also been a member of the sibling artist group “Geometric Study.” The annual exhibition/performance of the group has been one of many ways in which the brand has broadened and developed its narrative through artistic collaborations. Awards Woo Park have received include, second place in “2018 Survival Fashion K” and “Seoul’s 10 Soul” in 2020 and 2021. Woo Park is currently a resident designer at Seoul Fashion Hub.

SS22 COLLECTION COLLABORATION CREDITS:

Silver accessories: Q Millinery

Cork bag and accessories: KI LEE

Music: Jimin YOO

NY FASHION WEEK SS22: THE STOLEN GARMENT SHOW CREDITS:

Show hosted by New York Men’s Day

Photos: Hunter Arthur

Video: Em Char

Stylist: Willyum Beck

Hair: Christian Ceja-Compin with Oribe

Makeup: AOFM Makeup

Production: New Yok Tokyo

