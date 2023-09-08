The Rychael Nyree Agency Announces Expansion in Talent Roster

Today, THE RYCHAEL NYREE AGENCY announces the expansion of their representation for their talent roster. With new updates to TRNA’s (The Rychael Nyree Agency) website, company merchandise available, and so much more to come as the modeling agency continues to grow, the owner and CEO recently decided to expand the agency’s reach in its search for models. This will enable a broader spectrum of clients for the business as well.

“The mission and purpose of TRNA is to promote diversity and inclusion, allowing models of diverse backgrounds to fulfill their dreams of doing what they love regardless of age, height, gender, and size.” said Rychael Nyree Lewis, Owner/CEO at THE RYCHAEL NYREE AGENCY.

TRNA receives fifteen percent of every paid job booked for their models. Ten percent of that fifteen percent goes back into the agency for business expenses. The remaining five percent will go into a funding account to help victims of domestic violence. “Because of my advocacy for domestic violence victims, I want my models to know that they aren’t just signed models to an agency but that they are a part of something bigger, a cause, and they’re giving back by that five percent contribution out of their fifteen percent that the agency receives from their booked jobs.” said Lewis, on September 5, 2023.

