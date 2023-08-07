The Perfect Sneaker and Dress Combinations

When summer rolls around, turning to your favourite dresses is an easy and stylish choice that requires minimal effort for maximum reward. For days running around town doing errands, having a casual day out with friends or playing tourist in your city, comfortable sneakers will always be a cute alternative to sandals or heels.

Combining these two elements allows you to take advantage of both worlds, creating easy and effortless outfits for any day of the week. From classic Converse high tops to timeless Air Force 1s, you will wonder why you never indulged in this trend sooner.

How to Style Dresses & Sneakers

If you have never worn sneakers and dresses together or are unsure how best to style them, the good news is that it’s an easy trend to get right with a few helpful tips. This popular pairing is especially good for summer, effortlessly exuding a casual, relaxed girl style.

T-shirt and mini-dresses work best with high-tops and low-ankle sneakers, giving you the perfect ‘throw on and go’ fit for a casual day out with friends. But sneakers are a fantastic way of dressing down midi and maxi dresses, allowing you to incorporate them into your everyday wardrobe.

Classics

Classic sneakers are known for their simple design, neutral colour palette and courtside silhouette. With comfort being a big priority, you will want a pair with added cloud foam footbed cushioning to provide further support.

For days that include extended walking, you will be happy to wear them around the city, perfectly paired with a flowing, mid-calf summer dress or your favourite mini. While white has maximum versatility, marks and dirt are much more visible. If you want to experiment with pops of colour, your footwear is a great place to start.

Sustainable

Sustainable fashion will never go out of style. And finding shoes that are also cute and comfortable is a win-win in anyone’s book. While many brands and designers are still trying to navigate their way into sustainable fashion, there are still plenty of options available on the market.

To make the most of your purchase, pick a style you wear most often in an off-white shade that will go with absolutely everything you own. Typically made from plastic-free vegan materials, they are light on your feet without compromising on comfort and style.

All-White

Crisp white sneakers are a fan favourite and likely the most straightforward pair of shoes to style. Low-ankle court sneakers give the ultimate 70s vibe with a comfortable midsole and chic finish. Because of their neutral colour, they can be worn with every dress in your closet, regardless of style, colour or hem length. The choices are endless.

Opt for a leather material for easy cleaning, as white shoes are prone to dirtying with little effort. If all-white strikes you as boring, many varieties come with small, metallic finishes that complement rather than overwhelm.

Embellished

No sneaker is more iconic than the classic Nike Air Force 1. A popular footwear choice for the Gen Z and millennial generations, the tried-and-test sturdy design and comfortable sole should be a staple in your wardrobe.

For an elevated look, perfect for a semi-casual event, opt for a pair with eye-catching metallic details, giving you a chic and sleek cool-girl shoe. Choose a neutral dress with minimal patterns or design to highlight these finishes. While these shoes may initially feel bulky to wear, they won’t feel uncomfortable or awkward to walk in.

Platforms

Platform sneakers are a divisive style. For many, you either love them or hate them; there is no in-between. But the truth is, when styled correctly, you can avoid the bulky and awkward look often associated with them.

Thanks to their breathable material and lightweight soles, canvas sneakers are ideal for summertime. To properly show them off, pair them with short hemlines in summery designs. Alternatively, they pair nicely with maxi dresses with a sexy thigh slit.

High-Tops

If you are after a vintage pair of sneakers that will never go out of style, you can’t go wrong with classic high tops. Converse has been designing these iconic shoes for decades, with every colour under the sun on offer. While their standard design will perfectly complement any dress with a short hemline or slit, they have many unique collaboration designs from which to choose.

While this combination is the ideal casual-cool look, those who have a high instep or bunions should refrain from wearing these shoes for long periods of time as they tend to be very flat-footed and narrow.

Chunky

Like platforms, chunky sneakers are often the topic of hot debate in the fashion world. The truth is, they are a fabulous choice to wear with mini dresses, as they wonderfully elongate your legs while giving you a little extra height.

Monochromatic white will pop nicely against your summer tan and match perfectly with any colour palette you hope to wear. Chunky sneakers are often viewed as super casual shoes, so pair them with t-shirt dresses or a minidress for a day of errands or lunch with friends.

##