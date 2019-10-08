The Perfect Getaway to Turks & Caicos & What to Pack

Don’t sleep on this vacation idea…

Turks & Caicos is a hidden treasure of the Caribbean; the perfect destination for your next getaway. The beaches are immaculate, the white sand and crystal-clear water will transport you to another world.

There is an abundance of coral and marine life that you can see all over the island, something you don’t usually get to see first-hand. Turks & Caicos’ main island, Providenciales, is a 3 hour flight from New York City and about 30 minutes from Miami. The island is not very commercialized, there are literally no traffic lights on the island and you won’t see building above five stories high (with a few exceptions). So if you are looking for a weekend away from the stress of everyday life, look no further than Turks & Caicos.

There are a few luxury hotel accommodations on Providenciales, but Seven Stars Resort & Spa is a five-star hotel with every amenity that you could ever ask for. There are two salt-water pools, one in an adults-only area that overlooks the ocean. There is a champagne bar and beach-side restaurant, Deck, for the perfect lunch by the beach. Imagine eating perfectly seared, fresh fish tacos in a cabana by the beach with boozy piña coladas served in an actual pineapple. The resort also houses of the island’s most acclaimed restaurants, Seven. You can expect nothing short of perfection on a plate.

When you are finally ready to venture away from your resort stop by Inifinit Bar & Restaurant, part of the Grace Bay Club. Make sure you ask for a table close to the ocean, it will feel like you’re having dinner right on the beach. The seafood is decadent and fresh, you’ll be thinking about your dinner here for the rest of your trip.

Here is what you need to pack for your trip to Turks & Caicos.

You won’t need to pack many outfits, but make sure you have a plethora of swimsuit options. We love OOKIOH’s Como top & Monaco bottoms, a sustainable brand that takes fishing nets found in the ocean and recycles them to create the materials for their super chic swimwear that every influencer and model has been wearing this summer.

Even with a quick flight you’ll still want to keep your skin hydrated, invest in this portable humidifier from Flight Mode that will change your in-flight skincare game. Your skin will feel even dewier and hydrated than before your boarded.

Packing your skincare routine in a carry-on has never been easier with Drunk Elephant’s new kit, The Littles. This clean beauty lineup includes the brand’s smash hits, from the C-Tango Multivitamin Eye Cream to B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum. Your vacation selfies will look ten times better with these minis, just trust us.

If you don’t have a silk eye mask for traveling, then you are simply missing out. This oversized silk option from Shhh Silk will block out any light on planes or in your hotel when you really need some rest & recovery. Since it is silk, it won’t pull on your skin and create wrinkles!

When it comes time to decide what luggage you need look no further than Briggs & Riley’s new line, Torq. This is the perfect carry-on luggage with the compartment within the hard shell for easy access to the items you might need in flight, external USB port and lightweight materials. Whether you travel domestically or internationally or if you are an over-packer there are options within the Torq line for everyone.

