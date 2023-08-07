The Hottest Luxury Lingerie Trends

If there is one thing we are sure about in fashion, it is that what you wear under your clothes is just as important as what you are wearing on display. It doesn’t matter if you are wearing lingerie for your partner or for yourself; just the act of wearing it instantly makes you feel sexier and more confident.

While some styles of certified classics will never go out of style, lingerie trends come and go with the seasons, and staying on top of the latest styles can be a fun way to experiment with your fashion. Lingerie comes in many different forms, materials and colours, so if you are still trying to figure out where to start or feel overwhelmed navigating your way through this trend, start with the Intimates collection of your favourite brand.

Casual Lace

If you are new to the world of lingerie or want something that is guaranteed to exude an effortless sex appeal, the laid-back lace trend is going to be the perfect trend to try. Classic lace is extremely versatile, as it can be dressed up and down.

Lace is suggestive while still leaving a little to the imagination. A sexy underwire bra set with cheeky bottoms is practical enough to be worn under regular clothes but dressy enough for the end of the night when needed.

Sexy Straps

There was a time when even the most uncomplicated bra straps on show were deemed entirely inappropriate. Thankfully, those days are long gone, with strappy lingerie coming in as a fierce trend.

The amount of straps you want to compete with is entirely up to you, with bodysuits, underwear and bralettes made up entirely of interconnected straps dominating the lingerie space. Soft pastel colours and plenty of lace excuse feminine class, while dark black and navy blue tones, combined with buckle or zip details, give the ultimate sexy edge.

Sheer Delight

For something more daring than traditional lace, completely see-through or sheer materials are going to be the stencils that your body will fill. While you are technically fully covered, it will appear like you are wearing nothing at all.

A sheer mesh bodysuit can be worn both in and out of the house. For a night out with the girls or a flirty date night, throw a lace bra underneath and pair it with black fitted jeans or a chic leather pencil skirt. Finish off your look with a striking pair of heels and leave the complete sheer surprise for the end of the night.

Barely-There Bows

Bows have made their long-awaited return to everyday fashion, bridalwear and, of course, lingerie. This elegant and feminine detail can easily elevate any clothing item into something sophisticated and chic. Alternatively, it can be used to tie your barely-there look together in the sexiest way.

Opt for a one-piece with sexy cut-out details and a cheeky bottom, with big bows tying it all together down the front, or go for a comfortable underwire bra with strategically placed bows to automatically add a flattering contouring effect.

Bold Colour

Following on from 2021 and 2022, dopamine dressing is here to stay with the overwhelming popularity of the Barbiecore trend that hit off last summer with the announcement of the new Barbie Movie. The latest lingerie trends all incorporate bold pops of colour.

Various shades of pink and purple are amongst the most popular sellers this season, but this trend is incredibly versatile and can easily be personalised. Choose your favourite colour or the shade that best suits your skin tone for a sexy pop of colour in your wardrobe.

The Plunging Bra

Not all lingerie trends have to be reserved for the bedroom. Instead, embrace the plunging bra for an elevated everyday option, a hidden secret beneath your clothes. Knowing you are wearing something hot under your T-shirt with encourage you to radiate confidence throughout the day.

You can purchase them in sets with thongs, high-cut or boy-short underwear, and with or without the underwire support. The combinations and choices are endless, so pick what makes you feel the most comfortable and confident in your skin.

Sustainability

There is nothing hotter than sustainability.

But unlike other categories in fashion, underwear cannot be donated, rented or re-sold. In order to limit the amount of underwear heading to landfills, more and more brands are pursuing sustainable options to lessen their impact. Additionally, consumers are starting to be more aware of wearing their underwear comes from and how it is made.

As we head closer and closer to the point of no return regarding global warming and climate change, sustainability will never go out of fashion. And there is no better time to do your part.

Printed Robes

Printed robes might not scream ‘sexy lingerie’ at first sight, but their appeal stems from their playfulness. Sexy lingerie isn’t exclusively about lace and sheer materials. It is also about wearing unexpected things and making yourself feel confident and comfortable.

Give a printed robe a chance by wearing one over your favourite lingerie set during your next date night. Or throw it on after a shower for a day spent at home, full of pampering and self-care.

##