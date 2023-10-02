The Gentleman’s Guide: How to Put on Cufflinks with Style

Cufflinks are one kind of men’s accessory that makes you extraordinary with a simple yet elegant style. It’s a small attention to detail that can add elegance to your formal styling and that gives you a special edge in appearance. Learning how to put on cufflinks is a simple yet elegant skill to master.

Let’s walk you through the steps of using cufflinks to give a proper finishing touch to your formal look it always deserves.

What are Cufflinks?

Cufflinks are small and stylish accessories that people use to fasten the cuffs (the ends of the sleeves) of certain types of dress shirts. Unlike regular button cuffs, French cuffs or double cuffs shirts have extra-long cuffs with buttonholes on both sides. That allows you to fasten them with cufflinks. These small yet impactful accessories have a greater purpose than just holding the cuffs together. They help you stand out from the crowd in the sense of styling.

What You’ll Need to Wear Cufflinks

Before you get started with putting on the cufflinks, make sure you have the following items at hand:

– A dress shirt with French cuffs or double cuffs.

– A pair of cufflinks.

How to Put on Cufflinks

Now, let’s break down how you can put cufflinks on into easy-to-follow steps.

Step 1: Start with a Dress Shirt

Begin by selecting a dress shirt with French cuffs or double cuffs. You’ll find these cuffs are slightly longer than ordinary cuffs and are designed especially for cufflinks. Once you’ve chosen your shirt, put it on and make sure the cuffs are unfolded and lying flat.

Step 2: Fold Back the Cuff

The next step is to fold back the cuff so that the buttonholes on both sides align and face each other. This is essential because cufflinks work by passing through these buttonholes to secure the cuffs in place.

Step 3: Insert the Cufflink

Now, it’s time for the main event: inserting the cufflink. Take one of your cufflinks and insert the decorative face, the part with the decoration, through one of the buttonholes from the outside of the cuff. Make sure the decorative face is facing outward, visible to others when your arms are relaxed at your sides.

Step 4: Align the Holes

With the decorative face of the cufflink through the buttonhole, gently slide the cufflink through until it passes the back of the cufflink. This allows you to put the cufflinks securely and it secures both sides of the cuffs together.

Step 5: Secure the Cufflink

The method for securing the cufflink depends on its type. If you have hinged toggle cufflinks, flip the toggle to hold the cuff together. Alternatively, if you’re using fixed bar cufflinks, gently rotate the fixed bar to secure the cufflink.

Step 6: Repeat for the Other Cuff

With one cufflink successfully in place, it’s time to put on the second one. Repeat the same process for the other cuff using the second cufflink. Ensure that both cufflinks are secured. Also, the cuffs should be aligned symmetrically for a polished and put-together appearance.

Step 7: Adjust and Check

After both cufflinks are in place, take a moment to adjust the cuffs. Ensure that they are straight and that the cufflink faces are visible as desired. Double-check that the cufflinks are securely fastened. You want to be confident that your cuffs will remain in place throughout the day or evening, allowing you to focus on whatever the occasion may bring.

Step 8: Complete Your Look

With your cufflinks securely fastened and your cuffs neatly folded, you’re now ready to complete your overall look. Finish dressing, add any additional accessories like a tie, pocket square, or watch, and step out with confidence. Cufflinks have a big impact on your style despite being small in size.

Different Types of Cufflinks

Here are some of the most popular types of Cufflinks

Bullet-Back Cufflinks: Bullet-back cufflinks are one of the most common and versatile types. These are popular choices for semi-formal occasions and formal occasions because they are secure and easy to use.

Bullet-back cufflinks are one of the most common and versatile types. These are popular choices for semi-formal occasions and formal occasions because they are secure and easy to use. Stud or Button Cufflinks: Stud or button cufflinks are simple, classic, and elegant. The solid backing with a decorative face makes them secure and easy to use.

Stud or button cufflinks are simple, classic, and elegant. The solid backing with a decorative face makes them secure and easy to use. Toggle-Back Cufflinks (Whale-Back Cufflinks): Toggle-back cufflinks are also quite popular. The signature shape of a whale tail makes them easy to use and secure.

Toggle-back cufflinks are also quite popular. The signature shape of a whale tail makes them easy to use and secure. Chain-Link Cufflinks: Chain-link cufflinks offer a unique and slightly more relaxed look. These types of cufflinks are pretty flexible due to their design as two decorative faces connected with a chain.

Chain-link cufflinks offer a unique and slightly more relaxed look. These types of cufflinks are pretty flexible due to their design as two decorative faces connected with a chain. Novelty Cufflinks: Novelty cufflinks, featuring fun and unique designs, are a hit for casual and themed events.

Novelty cufflinks, featuring fun and unique designs, are a hit for casual and themed events. Monogram Cufflinks: Monogram cufflinks are personalized with initials or a monogram. These are usually used to represent branding or customized symbols.

Monogram cufflinks are personalized with initials or a monogram. These are usually used to represent branding or customized symbols. Enamel Cufflinks: Enamel cufflinks feature a colorful enamel coating on the decorative face, adding a pop of color and style to formal or semi-formal attire.

Enamel cufflinks feature a colorful enamel coating on the decorative face, adding a pop of color and style to formal or semi-formal attire. Fabric Cufflinks: Made from materials like fabric or leather, fabric cufflinks provide a textured and unique look to cuffs.

Made from materials like fabric or leather, fabric cufflinks provide a textured and unique look to cuffs. Ball Return Cufflinks: Ball return cufflinks are similar to bullet-back cufflinks but have a rounded back, making them easier to insert and secure.

When to Wear Cufflinks

Now that you know how to use cufflinks, it’s also important to know when to use cufflinks.

Cufflinks are typically worn on specific occasions and with particular types of attire. Here are some instances when it’s appropriate to wear cufflinks:

Formal Events:

Weddings (especially for grooms and groomsmen dress).

Black-tie or white-tie events.

Gala dinners and fundraisers.

Opera or theater performances.

Business/Formal Dress Code:

Corporate meetings and presentations.

Job interviews (in industries with a formal dress code).

When wearing a business suit or blazer with French cuff dress shirts.

Semi-Formal Occasions:

Cocktail parties.

Semi-formal dinners.

Graduation ceremonies.

Special Celebrations:

Anniversaries.

Milestone birthdays.

High school or college proms.

Awards and Recognitions:

Receiving awards or honors.

Corporate award ceremonies.

Personal Style Expression:

Some individuals incorporate cufflinks into their daily attire to add a touch of style and personality.



Remember that cufflinks are associated with more formal or semi-formal dress codes. So it’s important to consider the occasion and your outfit when deciding whether to wear them. It’s always a good idea to check the dress code for an event to determine if cufflinks are appropriate.

Caring for Your Cufflinks

Hamish Bowles, international editor at large on vogue, loves his cufflinks and uses Marie-Helene de Taillac’s cufflinks and other jewelries for years. As you start adapting to putting on cufflinks and include them in your style, it’s also important to take care of them properly.

To keep your cufflinks in pristine condition, regularly clean them using a soft cloth. Also, store them in a designated cufflink box or pouch to prevent scratches. Remember, properly maintained cufflinks can accompany you for years to come and keep giving you a sharp and stylish look.

Conclusion

Congratulations! You’ve mastered the art of putting on cufflinks with style. Cufflinks are not just functional; they’re a reflection of your taste and attention to detail. Now you know how to wear cufflinks for any occasion and make a proper impression. So, the next time you reach for that dress shirt with French cuffs, remember these steps and embrace the elegance of cufflinks. Your style journey has just taken a sophisticated turn.

##