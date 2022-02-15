The Gen Z Streetwear Designer Connecting Fashion and Web3

Meet Alan King, the founder behind the streetwear brand, AKINGS

This fashion week one Gen Z designer really caught our attention with his latest collection.. An enormous line of people occupied the entire block at LUME STUDIOS, 393 Broadway storefront in Tribeca as community members of the streetwear brand AKINGS travel from all over the country for their highly anticipated NYFW NFT event.

The streetwear brand has quickly gained a cult following for their attention to detail and their celebrity clientele; Lil Baby, Kyle Kuzma, Lil Nas X, Steve Aoki, and Trippie Red have quickly become fans of the brand.

Die-hard community members line up for a chance to be whitelisted for the brand’s first ever NFT Trading Card Collection and step into the space in awe as they see the art for the first time.

Upon entering, customers are met with an immersive floor-to-wall projection gallery made possible through LUME STUDIOS. The projections play off a futuristic cyberpunk theme displaying the brand’s 2D & 3D NFT art, each trading card is redeemable for a physical item. “When minting a box from the designer each piece is randomly generated, sort of like a mystery box or opening a sports or anime trading card box. The inspiration heavily comes from collecting cards, gaming and watching a ton of anime,” explains the designer, Alan King

The brand believes that there is a turning point in fashion where people will demand more value for the physical garment than just the ability to wear the item in the real world. Alan King states, “Each NFT backed item is also able to be worn on your digital avatar for the metaverse and has different in-game perks for various platforms we are integrating to. The NFTs will give each holder insane levels of access such as opportunities like private photo shoots, dinner parties, a bespoke tailoring program, metaverse runways, and special access to different maps that were not available before..”

Guests coming throughout the day are not alone in their excitement for this project. Across their social media in a two week period of time, AKINGS has garnered thousands of discord community members for this NFT project.

AKINGS anticipates to launch their pre mint sale as early as April of 2022 and public mint shortly after. To stay up-to-date about AKINGS NFTs and their latest collection click here.

Additional partners for this NYFW event included 0xwork, Belaire, Essentia Water, Samurai Cats, Lady M, and Pizza HQ..

