Tanner Fletcher Debuts at NYFW for Fall / Winter 2022

“Housewarming Party”

Tanner Fletcher is pleased to introduce the latest collection for Fall / Winter 2022, titled “Housewarming Party,” which was unveiled at the brand’s first official in-person presentation at New York Fashion Week on February 15th at Georgia Room inside Gramercy’s Freehand Hotel.

Based in Brooklyn, New York, Tanner Fletcher is a genderless fashion and lifestyle brand by co-founders Tanner Richie and Fletcher Kasell. The core design approach used by the couple is the merging of home and wardrobe, both modern and nostalgic.



Tanner Fletcher

Photos: Minh Nguyen

For Fall / Winter 2022, the design duo drew inspiration from the colors and textures one may find when transported to a stylish housewarming party in the late 1960’s and early 1970’s. The home is a source of endless inspiration for the brand, with frequent references to furniture design and home décor throughout a broad range of decades and eras visible throughout the ready-to-wear offering. Celebrating a collision of worlds in various forms, Tanner Fletcher intentionally and thoughtfully bridges the gap between clothing and interiors, modern and vintage, masculine and feminine.

Taking the wearer back six decades, Tanner Fletcher’s Fall / Winter 2022 collection features warm rust tones and deep greens layered atop the labels’ signature creams and executed across sharp tailoring, oversized outerwear, and ultra-soft knitwear. Key pieces include the brand’s “Toxic Masculinity” sweater, a compelling statement knit that serves as social commentary, along with an assortment of oversized puffer coats, the “Rita Comforter Coats” that are bound to be a Tanner Fletcher must have. A recurring theme of greenery repeats throughout the collection, with hanging plants, potted plants on art deco shelves, and English ivy trellises. Many of the plant life allusions refer to mid-century wallpapers and reinforce the intrinsic relationship between interiors and clothing consistently explored throughout Tanner Fletcher’s collections.

A standout from the upcoming Tanner Fletcher offering is a tailored suit inspired by an antique fringe lamp shade. This exploration of shape, intention, and form is indicative of the brand’s thoughtful combination of worlds; a lamp shade suit may sound implausible or difficult to execute at first, but the design duo was intent on bringing this concept to life. Tanner Fletcher is also excited to continue their use of recycled cotton tapestry. Made in partnership with a mill that specializes in blanket production, the tapestry print is inspired by a 1970’s sofa. This season also sees the debut of metal latch embellishments, reminiscent of the latches seen on a door or a gate, re-interpreted as functional brass closures on a handful

of garments.

Alongside the Tanner Fletcher RTW offering, the brand will be unveiling their ultra-curated category of home accessories that coordinate with each RTW collection. The “Bric-A-Brac” category will debut with the SS22 ready-to-wear collection and will continuously offer a selection of new and found objects, such as pillows and throws in the collection’s standout materials as well as found embroideries, candle holders, planters, etc. that have been carefully sourced by the design team throughout the U.S. and France.

“There’s always an ‘outdated chic’ feeling in our collections,” says co-creative director Fletcher Kasell. “We like to pull concepts, techniques, fabrications, etc. from past eras that were once highly regarded but not necessarily in use currently. Then, make them modern and wearable for the person of today.”

“This presentation is particularly surreal for us, because we stayed at the Freehand Hotel when we first came to the city on the hunt for an apartment and we loved it. Now, three short years later we get to show our debut NYFW collection here,” adds co-creative director Tanner Richie.

Off runway, the young couple, founders and co-creative directors, Tanner Richie and Fletcher Kasell, share an innate aptitude for style and passion for craftsmanship. The duo decided to pool their collective talent and knowledge in 2020 to launch what is now Tanner Fletcher. An interdisciplinary label at its core, Tanner Fletcher appeals to a large range of clientele, creating a mood that merges the “cool kid” vibe of Brooklyn with the more stuffy and traditional vibe of the Upper East Side. Their approach to design taps into the same methodology one would use to arrange and decorate a home. Each season is approached as another room, house, apartment, etc. to embellish as they continue to build and adorn their world for all to explore.

All garments by Tanner Fletcher are responsibly produced between New York City and Italy. Tanner Fletcher collections are available to shop online at TannerFletcherStudios.com as well as at SSENSE, Modiste, Gentlewench (UK), and Rail (Italy).

About Georgia Room:

Opened by Authentic Hospitality in late 2021, Georgia Room is an inclusive lounge that welcomes beauty in all its genders, colors, shapes and sizes. Their muse is Georgia O’Keeffe, a fierce and independent woman in a time when there were not many strong females allowed in pop culture. The color palette mimics the warm, natural, vibrant tones found in the southwestern desert and their venue aims to feel like an elegant and funky artist’s home that you were invited to a party at. The mood board is wide open skyscapes, Ghost Ranch and the feeling of untamable wildness that pervades the landscapes near Santa Fe, Abiquiu and Taos, New Mexico.

The cultural sophistication and high energy feel of Georgia Room comes from Ms. O’Keeffe’s relationship with New York City. Her first gallery was here as were her first recognized paintings. The aim is to pay homage to this era of her life with programming from the city’s best DJs and partnerships with cultural curators who are pushing the envelope on what is possible. They believe in creativity and strive to give it space to breathe and develop in Georgia Room.

@tanner.fletcher

tannerfletcherstudios.com

