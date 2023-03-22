TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist. Men’s Collection AW23

“The Two Of Us”







TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist. presents the Fall Winter 2023 collection titled, “The Two Of Us”, it’s been a year and a half since the last runway show. The collection reflects Miyashita’s deep admiration of a female friend, who will remain unnamed.

“Without a doubt I like and respect her. She’s a friend and like a sister at the same time. A predominantly monochromatic black collection, signals Miyashita’s connection to her. Encapsulating her existence in each garment. The collection mainly consists of uniquely tailored combinations of jackets/coats and bottoms. Materials rarely seen in Miyashita’s recent collections such as fur, leather, satin, and velvet, make a surprising comeback.

TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist.

The collection is neither “his or hers”. Items on male models such as jackets transform from women’s to men’s. Woven and knitted dresses, skirts and culottes in various length make gender within the collection ever more ambiguous. One of the notable styles in the collection is the ‘off-shoulder’ design which forces the wearer to only experience the garment as intended, off-shoulder, sparking a conversation about restraint.

Additional creatives are sources of inspiration for the collection alongside the “unnamed woman”. David Carson, the art director of the legendary music and style publication “Ray Gun”’ who Miyashita admired during his teen years created graphics for the collection.

Akira Kosemura, the composer and pianist created the calming music for the runway featuring piano with occasional vocals and chorus. As always each piece that Miyashita creates and presents is built with symbolism and is testament to what strong story telling through design should be.

Her name is…

TAKAHIRO MIYASHITA

Miyashita was born in 1973 in Tokyo and is a self trained designer. After having worked at Nepenthes as a buyer he established “NUMBER (N)INE” in 1996. He started to present the collection from Fall / Winter 2001 season until its dissolvement after Fall / Winter 2009 season. Soon after he established new brand “TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist.” and held first showroom for Winter 2010 collection. He opened a first physical store “grocerystore.” (later renamed to TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist. AOYAMA) on September 9, 2011. He presented first runway show for TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist. in Spring / Summer 2018 in Tokyo and was selected for the main designer of 93rd Pitti Immagine Uomo and presented the Fall / Winter 2018 collection in collaboration with UNDERCOVER. On January 15, 2019, he returned to Paris for the runway show since the last appearance in 2009 and presented Fall / Winter 2019 collection.

##

Learn More

@takahiromiyashitathesoloist

the-soloist.net

With love,

FWO