Swim Week Sizzle Comes to the Faena This Halloween

The producers of DC Swim Week (@dcswimweekofficial) revived their swim week plans for a pop-up experience on Friday, October 30th, and a night of shows featuring designers such as local Miami label Syrena Swimwear, and the Genesis Shows featuring Rick Sykes from “Marrying Millions” on October 31 st.

The two day event will take place in cooperation with The Faena hotel in a COVID compliant manner with limited guests, face masks required and a live stream for everyone to be a part of the event even if they can’t be there in person.

The event will kick off with the Splash Swim pop up experience open to the public October 30, 2020 from 1 pm to 6 pm. It is free with a reservation. The next day there will be a COVID compliant evening of runway shows complete with a red-carpet reception, live DJ and performances and a VIP lounge and swag bags for those lucky enough to snag a ticket on October 31, 2020. Tickets for the runway shows are available for purchase for $199 here.

Can’t make it in person. Fashion Week Online will be offering the live stream of the schedule below.

6:30 pm – Syrena Swimwear

7:00 pm – Genesis World Show [Karyn Coo, RELLECIGA]

8:00 pm – Genesis Earth Show [Maru Jordan Swimwear, KASS by Keiann Corlise,

JAMS by Jillian, ABACAXÍ KEENI, Eltee swim, Belle D’Amour, Livia Monte Carlo X

Patrizia Moreira Jewelry]

9:30 pm – Genesis Beach Show [Banana Moon, Virago Swim – USA, Evita X Santuario, So Flo Beach Co, Cioccolato Couture]

