Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, Maaji, Kittenish by Jessie James Decker, and Sinesia Karol to preview Resort 2023 collections at PARAISO Miami Swim Week

PARAISO Miami Beach swim week is back this summer and better than ever, Thursday, July 14 through Sunday, July 17. We are excited to invite you to attend and cover the following shows at PARAISO Miami Beach: Kittenish by Jessie James Decker, Sinesia Karol, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, and Maaji.



More than just a look, Kittenish, from musician and entrepreneur Jessie James Decker, is a total vibe, making its highly anticipated PARAISO swim week debut this season with the Resort 2023 collection. With looks that range from a night out with the girls to a slow Sunday morning at home, Kittenish mixes flirty-feminine with edgy to create fashion that’s a state of mind.



In 2012, designer Sinesia Karol saw an opportunity to bring her chic, vibrant eponymous brand to the US. As part of the brand’s 10th anniversary celebrations, Sinesia Karol will debut its Resort 2023 collection entitled “Garden Collection.” Based on her vision for each season, designer Sinesia Karol works with local artists in her native Brazil to create original print designs with a colorful flair.

Always a PARAISO Miami Beach swim week favorite, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit marks its return to Miami Beach with a high-energy Sports Illustrated Swimsuit show featuring models straight from the pages of the groundbreaking 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. A highlight each swim week is the runway debut of the winners of Sports Illustrated‘s coveted “Swim Search” competition.



Maaji will debut its Spring 2023 collection entitled “Rewind for Good Times,” featuring swim and resort wear as part of PARAISO Miami Beach. Designed to be worn while enjoying life in the water and on the miles surrounding it, Colombian apparel brand Maaji is inspired by the whimsical world lying beneath the ocean’s surface.

