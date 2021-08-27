Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation’s 12th Annual Unconditional Love Gala Chaired by Philanthropist Jean Shafiroff

The Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation’s 12th Annual Unconditional Love Gala returned to the Hamptons. The event took place under the tents on Pond Lane in Southampton, NY. After a paused year of in-person gatherings, the grand soiree was a highlight of the summer season.

The annual gala was chaired by philanthropist, TV host, and author Jean Shafiroff, Georgina Bloomberg was the Honorary Chair, and supported by Junior Chair Katie McEntee, and Junior Co-chairs Kingsley Crawford and Nathania Nisonson,

Notable attendees included: Jean Shafiroff, Steven Baldwin, Andy Sabin, NYS Assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright, Margo and John Catsimatidis, Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneidman, Martin Shafiroff, Patricia and Roger Silverstein, Dale and Renee Schlather, John Bradham, Beau Hulse, Katie McEntee, James Marzigliano, Missy Hargraves, Amy Cosman, Greg D’Elia, Patty Raines, Frederick Anderson, Cornelia Bregman, Lee Fryd, Elizabeth Shafiroff, Jacqueline Shafiroff, Dr. Peter Micholas, Lisa and Philip Crawford, Robert Lohman, Jessica Mackin, Lucia Hwong Gordon, Barbara McEntee, Janna Bullock, Kingsley Crawford, Nathania Nisonson, Craig Dix, Alex Hamer, Matt Rich, Jodi Giglio, Ann Liguori, Leesa Rowland, Scarlett Magda, Jane Rothschild, Bill Boggs, John Bradham, Kaseina Osheredko, Kathy Murphy, Ruth Miller, Nicole Salmasi, Brigid Fitzgerald and Michael Katz.

The annual event has been the most important fundraiser for the shelter for over a decade. The honorees for 12th Annual Unconditional Love Gala were philanthropists and animal advocates, Andy Sabin and April Gornik.

The fun-filled gala featured cocktails and a delicious, seated dinner, as well as dancing. In addition, a live and silent auction helped raise much-needed funds for the animals. One of the auction items was a Moke that was graciously donated by the Crawford Family. Another item was a sparkling tennis bracelet donated by RuchiNewYork. Rosewood Baha Mar donated vacation package valued at $20,000 complete with a massage, wine tastings, and a private chef. Proceeds from this event directly supported the more than 5,000 animals who enter SASF doors each year. The Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is supported exclusively by donations and grants from the community. From caring and finding homes for stray and abandoned animals to providing low-cost veterinary care and dog training so that animals can remain in their homes, the shelter has become a vital resource in our community.

Thank you to our host committee Antonella Bertello, Amy Cosman, Missy Hargraves, Randi Schatz and Robert Lohman; and auction committee Rolise Rachel, Carol Nobbs and Monica Reiner.

About SASF:

The Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF) is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization that relies on the generosity of their donors and volunteers to care to for the homeless animals in its community, and to place them in loving “forever homes.” The number of animals in need of help is growing every day. The overpopulation of pets on Long Island is a major issue. Whether caring for strays found wandering the streets, rescuing neglected and abandoned animals, or saving dogs from the horrors of the puppy mill industry, the shelter is a safe haven for all animals and for some, a last resort. Without SASF, these animals would not be able to survive. The shelter provides a steppingstone for animals to find a loving home. It offers them housing, food, medical treatment, training, and rehabilitation when necessary. They not only take in community pets but also partner with other rescues and shelters, located on Long Island, New York and areas in the South including Puerto Rico, to save animals that are in dire situations.

