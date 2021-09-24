Snow Xue Gao NYFW Spring/Summer 2022 Presentation

Snow Xue Gao’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection pays tribute to the namesake designer’s heritage and her family.

In Snow Xue Gao’s childhood, she spent a lot of time losing herself in her grandmother’s garden, who was a Beijing opera singer and spent much of her time painting traditional Chinese art (Gongbi). The collection showcases a contemporary take on the peony flower, a heavily popular flower from the Tang (618 – 907 A.D.) and Song (960 – 1279 A.D.) Dynasty.

Snow Xue Gao

Dubbed the “king of flowers” the peony symbolizes prosperity and happiness and Snow Xue Gao wishes to bring much of that with her expressive offerings that feature bias cuts and A-line silhouettes. Although the peony originally catered to royalty and has a rich history with the elite, this collection of modern luxury womenswear showcases a more laid-back take on the flower.

The unique Spring/Summer designs utilizes both houndstooth and plaid in the suiting pattern as well as a combination of painted floral designs. Color-blocking and charmeuse patterns are heavily prominent in this season’s presentation as well as asymmetrical and deconstructed designs to complete the collection’s relaxed yet tailored aesthetic. Snow Xue Gao’s affinity for the arts is further displayed through her collaboration with two Asian artists based in New York to help complement the collection using a combination of jewelry and modern paintings. The visual set-up of the presentation included media art which helped facilitate the design process to create a more dynamic and memorable experience, as well as a free-style piano performance that sought to paint a picture of Snow Xue Gao’s childhood.

About SNOW XUE GAO:

SNOW XUE GAO is a luxury womenswear brand based in New York. Designer Snow Xue Gao launched her eponymous label in 2017 after she received her Master’s degree in Fashion Design and Society at Parsons the New School of Design, New York. Influenced by her experience in the design department at Jason Wu and producing her collection under the tutelage of Martin Greenfield, Snow’s asymmetric draping and tailored line break away from conventional definitions of feminine and masculine. Soon after her graduation, with the commercial development of the same collection, she started selling globally and was invited to show on-schedule at New York Fashion Week. In 2018 Snow was nominated for the LVMH Prize and the Forbes Asia 30 Under 30 list. She was triumphant in winning the Swarovski & Vogue Talents New Generation Award, the VFILES Runway Award, and Camera Buyer Italia Award.

Special Thanks to:

theBLANC, a creative space dedicated to advancing visual, performing, fashion and creative art, as well as promoting young artists to share their incredible art journey.

www.theblanc.art

##

