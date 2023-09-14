SIXDO Debuts SS24 Runway Collection at NYFW

For its debut showing at NYFW, Vietnamese label SIXDO presented its Spring/Summer 2024 collection from renowned designer Do Manh Cuong on Sunday, September 10th at Spring Studios’ Gallery to an audience of over 400 guests.

SIXDO presented 50 designs featured on 30 models that incorporated high-end, sophisticated designs with intricate detailing inspired by the bold fashion sense of New York’s distinct forward-thinking fashion.

Using a dominant palette of black, white, pink and polka dots (a signature element of Do Manh Cuong), the collection featured tweed, brocade, taffeta, organza, cotton, silk, and chiffon incorporated across expert tailoring techniques and intricate embellished pieces. Advanced draping and 3D floral designs, another SIXDO hallmark, were also on full display on the runway where the label introduced for the first time 3D floral bags that took over two months to develop.

In a bold departure from the conventional straight runway, models graced the catwalk in an elegantly sinuous S-shaped formation, drawing inspiration from the captivating contours of Vietnam itself. Designer Do Manh Cuong skillfully conveyed his profound desire to infuse the very essence and aesthetic allure of Vietnam into this remarkable showcase, a heartfelt homage that celebrated both his brand’s unique identity and his deeply personal connection to the culturally rich region.



SIXDO

Photos by KIENGCAN, Courtesy of SIXDO

The SS24 Collection marks a new chapter for Do Manh Cuong’s career, embracing a broader, more mainstream fashion sensibility while staying true to his signature design style: elegance, sophistication, minimalism, and cutting-edge trends.

Almost three years in the making, SIXDO’s globally anticipated debut at NYFW marks the label’s global growth plan set in motion to expand beyond its 60 showrooms in Vietnam after being founded by entrepreneur Pham Huy Can and designer Do Manh Cuong in October 2020.

Prominent US guests included Musician Carmit Bachar, Influencer Quigley Goode, Musician J.Rey Soul, Nigel Barker, Actor Virginia Tucker, Model Julia Lee, Dancer/Media Personality Allison Holker, TV Personality Rachel Recchia.

Prominent international guests included International stars attending the show include Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel, Miss Universe Thailand 2007 Farung Yuthithum, Vietnamese-American TV host Jeannie Mai, actress Diem My, Miss Vietnam 1992 Ha Kieu Anh, actress Ninh Duong Lan Ngoc, actress/model Le Xuan Tien, Miss Universe Vietnam 2022 Ngoc Chau, Miss Supranational 2022 (2nd runner-up) Nguyen Huynh Kim Duyen, model Le Thuy, and Bé Quyên.

Casting: Jennifer Starr

Makeup: Hung Vanngo

Hair: Gonn Kinoshita

##

Learn More

@sixdovn

sixdo.vn

New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week schedule

With love,

FWO