Shannon Thaler x RNWY

Shannon Thaler was discovered by Marilyn Agency in NYC and immediately booked her first shoot for Seventeen. At 20, she’s already worked with brands such as Tory Burch, Rebecca Minkoff, Stuart Weitzman, Reebok, Sally Hansen, Pat McGrath, and modeled in exciting and exotic locations from Miami to Tokyo.

She’s also the force behind The Cutie Foodie (@the_cutiefoodie), looking to inspire others to recover from digestive and gastrointestinal issues while pursuing a healthy diet, lifestyle, and positive attitude.



Shannon Thaler x RNWY

(Photos: Pablo Starr)

For November, Shannon wears items from Flying Solo, a unique retail destinaton in Soho. Read on to learn more about Shannon, her modeling career, and her passion for all things health and wellness. Follow Shannon @shannonthaler.

About Shannon Thaler

I have loved performing arts my entire life, beginning at age 3 in my local dance studio. In high school, I attended the Freehold Performing Arts Center at Howell High School where I studied dance, sang in chorus, and participated in the school musical.

Outside of school, I was an apprentice on the New Jersey Tap Ensemble and by my junior year, was performing as a company member. I loved spending summers at Radio City where I auditioned, and was so fortunate to have been selected to participate in the Rockette Summer Intensive and perform the Christmas Spectacular.

While still in high school, I was approached to model and sign with Marilyn Agency in NYC, and about a month later I booked my first job and appeared in Seventeen Magazine!

After graduating, I decided to take a gap year to pursue modeling full-time, starting with Miami Swim Week and NYFW, going on to work with brands such as Tory Burch, Rebecca Minkoff, Stuart Weitzman, Reebok, Sally Hansen, Pat McGrath, and more!

Most recently, I appeared on my first cover for Bridal Guide Magazine! I also received opportunities to travel within and outside of the U.S., even living and working in Tokyo, Japan, where a highlight thus far was definitely walking for Louis Vuitton.

Along with the jobs, modeling has also given me an unparalleled independence and work ethic, as well as amazing experiences and friendships I will cherish forever!

But it was also during my travels that I began to notice major problems with my digestion that not only bothered me on the inside, but showed on the outside. Upon returning to the U.S., I was diagnosed with SIBO, a bacterial overgrowth in the gut, which can be cured through a specific diet.

I was determined to heal from the inside out and make that diet a lifestyle. I became passionate about all things health and wellness, leading me to start The Cutie Foodie (@the_cutiefoodie) in 2018, a blog and Instagram page created to share my experience healing my gut through food, fitness, and a positive mind.

As I continued to travel, it became a creative outlet that allowed me to not only share tips about maintaining a healthy lifestyle while traveling or just living life, but also to connect with others and create a positive space.

As someone who has always loved learning, I enrolled in Penn State’s World Campus a year after high school, where I continue to model while also obtaining a Bachelor’s degree in Digital Journalism and Media.

Currently, I am still pursuing my degree, jumping rope to stay active, and cooking for my family in my free time! I truly could not have done anything without my second family at Marilyn, but especially not with my hero — my mom — or my brother, Ryan!

Editorial Credits

PHOTOGRAPHER / Pablo Starr / @pablo.fwo

STYLIST / Stasi Berezovskaya / @sb.style.me.up

MUA / Amanda Braz / @amandabraz.mua

HAIR / Anthony Payne / @anthonypayne

MODEL / Shannon Thaler / @shannonthaler

