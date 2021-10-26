Seamlessly Blending Opposites—Cristina Iovanescu’s Winning IDFW Collection

Cristina Iovanescu (@cristinaiovanescu) dazzled judges of the International Digital Fashion Week Competition with her brilliant collection, Între/Betweeness. A masterfully designed collection, Între/Betweeness combines opposing ideas to create the most intriguing pieces.

Cristina’s skillful and thoughtful designs certainly impressed judges, as she won first place in the IDFW Competition.

Cristina Iovanescu

Cristina’s creative journey is only just beginning. She’s 23 years old and she recently graduated with a MA in Fashion Design from Cambridge School of Visual and Performing Arts.

“At the moment, I am on a creative discovery journey, building my identity through exploring diverse concepts and ideas. As a designer, I would say I approach contemporary fashion in a unique way that appeals to the young demographic. I’ve developed this vision by first learning who I am, researching where I come from and what my identity truly is, and then combined this with the message I want to tell the world,” Cristina said in an interview.

Her visual message is certainly worth seeing. Cristina’s Între/Betweeness collection showcases her extraordinary talents by combining contradicting elements to create a masterpiece.

Inspired by the concept of clashing tradition and change, Cristina researched her ideas to make an informed decision on the direction she wanted to take with her collection. “After thorough research, both visual and theoretical, I settled on the Theory of Metamodernism by Timotheus Vermeulen, that depicts the idea of a pendulum that oscillates between the past and the future, while the contemporary society remains in between, containing elements from both sides. Între/Betweeness is a hybrid collection that blends the pattern cutting of the Romanian folk costume with utilitarian details of the Eastern European communist uniform,” Cristina said.

Such a concept resulted in a very unique and exquisite collection. With immaculate drapery, eye-catching silhouettes, and fascinating details, Cristina created a truly fabulous collection that captivates the attention of viewers. “Although inspired by history and tradition, the garments transcend into the ‘now’ and fit within the contemporary society. My goal is to be able to communicate this clash between the past and the future with no words; this is an integral part of my identity as a designer and I feel it represents the present,” Cristina said.

As a winner in the IDFW competition, Cristina showcased her collection on International Digital Fashion Week alongside many designers from around the world. Such an opportunity has allowed viewers from across the globe to admire Cristina’s skillful creations.

When asked what she enjoys most about participating in IDFW, Cristina said, “it is a true honor and an invaluable opportunity for me as a young designer to showcase my work alongside many talented, skilled and renowned creators in the industry… The sole experience of being part of the IDFW competition this year has been fantastic in itself but winning has been truly humbling and I am immensely grateful and honored to be a valued designer, especially at such an early stage in my career.” Audiences can still watch Cristina’s gorgeous collection. Since presentations on IDFW are available for six months, viewers can still watch and rewatch all of their favorite collections.

