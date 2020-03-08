Ryan Roche Stuns During Paris Fashion Week

Luxury label, Ryan Roche, in partnership with Visa, presented their Fall Winter 2020 collection during Paris Fashion Week at the Mona Bismarck American Center for Arts. The show began with an ethereal singing performance by Ryan’s daughter Luella Roche of “Little Green” by Joni Mitchell setting the stage for the Americans in Paris.

An effortless sense of elevated ease is something that Ryan Roche delivered in her Fall 2020 collection with super luxe cashmere knitwear and ready to wear that was unveiled in delicious jewel tones. Shades of bright blue violet, rich vibrant turquoise, postbox red as well as their signature butterscotch camels, créme, ivory and modern white neutrals graced the runway. Sumptuous, lofty cashmere knits were highlighted in beautiful, intricate cable knit patterns layered to create a play on the braided textures. Long fluid cashmere knit trousers were shown layered under buttery oversized cashmere turtlenecks and modern strong shouldered tailored jackets creating a luxurious fresh take on the leisure suit.



Intricate chantilly silk laces were perfectly executed in brilliant blue violet and post box red silk adorning silk chiffon slip dresses and voluminous puff sleeves. Airy flowing silk dresses were standouts that any woman would be left lusting after with that air of effortless ease, and chic elevated mood that Ryan Roche has become known for.

Standout pieces included a bold red double-breasted power suit with puffed sleeves, expertly executed cashmere coats, and a rich turquoise silk floor length puff sleeve gown with pearl collar chain. Collared pieces in the collection were embellished with delicate bespoke pearls hand strung by the designer’s creative collaborator friend, actress Vera Farmiga.

An upcoming collaboration with luxury purveyor Mark Cross Handbags was teased with the reveal of a blue violet clutch adorned with gold hardware. Also seen was a blue violet custom pump made as a capsule collaboration with Brother Vellies.

Three intimate rooms housed in a 19th century mansion on the Seine played host to the designer’s first show in Europe. The ornate molding and hand painted wall panels were the perfect backdrop for the collection that showed the designers penchant for craftsmanship and sumptuous fabrics that make a statement through subtle elegance. The designer brought some of the prairie to Paris on a rainy afternoon soothing the fashion elite with an elegant collection that offered calm creams and camels, vibrant turquoises and bold blue hues.

Roche said: “We are to show our Fall’20 collection in Paris. This was our first international runway show outside of NYFW and the CFDA, whose support and mentorship has led us to this incredible position. The fluidity afforded to us to evolve our presentation format and now geography, is something we are so grateful for as we continue to strategically expand our global business. We enjoy a strong European customer base, and this will strengthen and support our presence here. We were excited to capture the spirit of “Ryan Roche” in Paris and bringing our world to an extended international audience this season.”

Notable attendees included Amber Valetta (Actress/Model), Vera Farmiga (Actress/Producer) and Avril Graham (Harper’s Bazaar Editor). The make up was provided by Cassandra Garcia for Bobbi Brown with hair from David Mallett. Accessories were provided by Manolo Blanhnik / Brother Vellies (shoes) and Mark Cross (handbags).

About Ryan Roche

Ryan Roche is continually inspired by her dream vibrant childhood in the wild prairies of Idaho. At the core of each collection are her highly covetable cashmere knits, nostalgic yet modern reinvention of classic silhouettes and the finest heritage Italian made ready to wear. She is well known for her harmonious relationship to color and her clothes paint a world in which women want to live subtle, pared back, feminine, nature evoking, shades and luxurious textures are inherent to each collection and tell the poetic story of the distinct sensibility in which it is rooted. Ryan Roche is committed to supporting responsible manufacturing via sustainable low impact production. The focus is honest luxury, working in Nepal for the last decade and also focusing efforts in Italian and Romanian manufacturing.

Ryan Roche has been featured in American, British, Ukraine, Brazil and German Vogue, The New York Times Sunday Styles and Thursday Styles, T Magazine and graced to covers of Oprah Magazine and German Vogue. Roche’s blend of modern minimal romance luxury has been embraced by Angelina Jolie, Margot Robbie, Julianne Moore, Vera Farmiga, Dakota Johnson, Naomi Watts and Oprah amongst many others worldwide.

In 2014 Ryan was runner up winner in the prestigious CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund. In 2015 she was shortlisted for the 2015 LVMH Prize in Paris and nominated for the 2016 and 2016 CFDA Swarovski Award for Womenswear.

Ryan Roche, 42, lives and works in a 17th century stone house near Woodstock, New York with her husband Garrettt, CEO of Ryan Roche, their three children and their dogs.

