“Right to Fail”: Discover Kusikohc by Multidisciplinary Artist Cho Giseok

KUSIKOHC is one of many creative outlets for Cho Giseok, a polymathic practitioner who has found success in photography, creative direction, sculpting, drawing and more. Rooted in messages of community, identity and reinvention, Kusikohc is unapologetic in its approach.

This is made even more significant through its uncompromising motto: “Right to Fail,” which screams for individuality at the most authentic level. Through ground-up compositions, in which he oversees everything from clothing and art direction to photography itself, Giseok has built a uniquely nuanced channel through which to transmit his interpretation of gritty and trend-defining Korean youth culture to the world.

Kusikohc by Cho Giseok

About the FW23 Collection

The “Right to Fail” concept is derived from Kusikohc’s very first collection, and showcases the delicate balance of co-existence in a juxtaposed reality. With narrow visibility back when the first collection launched in 2016, it was important to Giseok to reinvoke this concept again, this time evolving the subtle nuances of the theme and achieving a broader presence. In the end, “Right to Fail” is a promise to himself, with Giseok carrying his personal motto through his creations, but just enough to leave it open to interpretation for anyone who might come across it.

ABOUT CHO GISEOK

Cho Giseok is a multidisciplinary artist recognized on a worldwide scale for his work in fashion photography, sculpture and creative direction.

“I believe challenge and endeavour themselves have the power to change at least small parts of something, even if they get failed. Therefore, we have the Right to Fail.” — Cho Giseok

Scouted for the Dazed 100 and with his work appearing in the likes of Vogue, Hypebeast, i-D and more, plus collaborations with brands including Prada and Converse, Giseok continues to explore the beauty and complexities of an altogether surreal world through his work.

With KUSIKOHC, he presents another avenue of inquiry; the newest dimension to the creative world he is always expanding and refining. Through ground-up compositions, in which he oversees everything from clothing and art direction to photography itself, Giseok has built a uniquely nuanced channel through which to transmit his interpretation of gritty and trend-defining culture.

##

Learn More

kusikohc.com

With love,

FWO