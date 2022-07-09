Rami Al Ali – Fall Winter 2022/23 Couture Collection

Rami Al Ali unveils his Autumn/Winter 2022/23 Couture collection, taking inspiration from the timeless glamour and youthful spirit of the iconic 1960s era. Exploring the multiple perspectives and dualities that constitute the golden age, the unique 26-piece collection is the perfect illustration of seamlessly fusing both past and present.

Inspired by the covetable blend of elegance and sophisticated glamour that was imbued by the ‘60s era, Al Ali hones in on his impeccable craftsmanship to showcase the finery of this sartorial revolution through his designs. A modern and playful nature embodies the collection with delicate yet beautifully structured shapes. Feminine designs are met with traditional ‘60s-inspired aesthetics, flawlessly symbolising the strong and vibrant characteristics of the true style icons of the era. Silhouettes effortlessly waver between midi and floor-length gowns to sleek cocktail dresses, evoking the perfect optical display.



Rami Al Ali

Signature cuts are met with new season techniques, building upon the fashion house’s opulent history and design codes. Luxurious fabrics including taffeta, satin, and double-faced silks are incorporated with delicate silk muslin and tulles, striking the perfect structural balance for each individual gown. Refining his magnificent artistry once more, Al Ali seamlessly illustrates his impeccable skill to add an element of depth with the clever use of graphic embroidery along with an intricate mix of precious glass beading, Swarovski crystals, and beautiful hand-cut silk organza appliques. Provoking rich and feminine movement throughout the collection, soft ostrich and coque tail filoplume striped feathers are effortlessly incorporated among the trimmings and embodied in between the delicate embroidery. Transcending all the features of a signature Rami Al Ali couture design, each look offers the same level of focus to detailed handwork and elegantly blends two distinctive stories into one, further showcasing the house’s classic yet contemporary appeal.

The line-up of unique designs impeccably captures a modern-day and spirited twist on the 1960s era, while standing out against a contemporary and warm colour palette. Old rose pink, lavender, forest green, raspberry, copper orange, and navy blues are thoughtfully contoured with a strong presence of black to provide a level of depth and a sophisticated undertone.

