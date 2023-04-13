FWO
Rami Al Ali Debuts White 5 Bridal Collection

Rami Al Ali unveils White at New York Bridal Fashion Week, marking its fifth season of offering ready-to-wear bridal and formal evening looks. A timeless display of pure creativity and innovation, the designer explores the themes of femininity and modernity, curating an exquisitely romantic narrative through his unique 12-piece collection. The occasion marks the third season that the acclaimed Dubai-based couturier has presented his celebrated White collection at New York’s prolific bi-annual bridal fashion event.

Rami Al Ali

Establishing a collection for the modern-day Bride, Rami Al Ali uses his renowned aesthetic to effortlessly deconstruct traditional looks and reimagine them with a new vision. A fresh and youthful nature personifies the collection with beautifully prevailing shapes and flowing lines that are built upon the fashion house’s prominent design codes. Traditional, princess-style gowns and voluminous full skirts are met with structured bodices, while elaborate architectural detailing is perfectly distinguished against sleek and sensual silhouettes, adding a majestic touch of contemporary femininity and designed to echo the sentiment of a once-in-a-lifetime occasion.

Beautiful fabrics and exquisite finishing are elevated further by the unwavering passion and uncompromising mastery of the atelier. Al Ali’s unparalleled knowledge of fabrics is showcased through the use of delicate French laces, sumptuous silks, and whimsical tulle and organza, perfectly fueling the dream-like fantasy that can be felt throughout the collection. Handcrafted Swarovski crystal embroideries are coupled with sophisticated beadwork, offering each look the same level of focus with detailed handwork to echo the hallmarks of a signature couture design.

The timeless color palette remains true to its bridal form, and resonates elegant shades of white and pearl, with thoughtful touches of silver hues in between. The fashion house has once again skillfully created a collection with elegance, and classicism, with a modern-day edge, allowing the Rami Al Ali bride to fully express herself while opting for designs that stand the test of time.

