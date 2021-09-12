Raisa Vanessa Presents Spring/Summer 2022 Collection During NYFW

Raisa Vanessa wants to create the world anew.

Like futurists, these designers want to shape the future, emphasizing speed, energy and flight in a new language emerging out of the uncertainty and confusion produced by modernity. While not exclusively utopian, an optimistic mood fuses modernist concepts with elements of pop culture and a playful 70s vibe.



Raisa Vanessa

The show was held in a monumental setting in Kemer Country Club, Istanbul and consisted of four installations much like portals, transports some might say. Probably sprung from their longing for the nature and the futures alignment.

With the collection boasting bold silhouettes and bright colors, bringing a sense of optimism to the collection. The colorful knitted loungewear sets and dresses had the ease of beachside pareos. Forms cut-out at the hips, thick playful tassels emphasizing 70’s boldness. Infusing the collection was an overwhelming feeling of feminine playfulness, emphasized through form, color, cut, and volume. A collection of compositions turned into silhouettes with thick sequined paillettes and a signature to the brand, mastery of accessorized tailoring. Sacrificing nothing from the well-known maximalism of Raisa Vanessa, tailoring played with the codes of beachwear, loungewear and eveningwear to turn it into a new language in this post-pandemic era of realignment.

