Princess Victoria Romanovna Romanoff Wears Reem Acra for Wedding to Grand Duke George Mikhailovich of Russia

For the first Russian Imperial wedding in over 100 years, Rebecca Bettarini, now Princess Victoria Romanovna Romanoff, chose a long sleeve white silk satin Reem Acra gown with embroidered cathedral length train for her marriage to Grand Duke George Mikhailovich at Saint Isaac’s Cathedral in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Photos: Getty Images.

##

With love,

FWO