Prada Drops Its Ninth Exclusive Timecapsule NFT, Along With Retroactively Offering Unreleased Timecapsule NFTs

Prada announces the ninth installment of their Timecapsule NFT Collection. The drop on February 2nd continues to expand Prada’s reach to the Web3 community, allowing for unique experiences for NFT holders.

On February 2nd, 2023, Prada drops its ninth limited-edition Timecapsule Collection paired with a corresponding gifted NFT

For the first time, owners of the Prada Timecapusle collections launched before NFT-linked drops began in June 2022, can now also claim a Timecapsule NFT in sync with their existing physical product.

The February edition Timecapsule shirt features prints designed by Italian photographer Enzo Ragazzini from his archive from the 70s’

Once again, Prada is giving the opportunity of a full “Prada Journey in Milan” experience as this drop comes with an exclusive invitation to the brand’s Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in February

The latest NFT drop is #38 in the Timecapsule collection. This is the second, in a three-part series of shirts featuring special prints by Italian photographer Enzo Ragazzini from his archive from the 70s’.

Titled INTERFERENZA OTTICA ART PRINT BY ENZO RAGAZZINI 1975, the February shirt will feature a design made in 1975 from Enzo Ragazzini with the optical interference technique, using mechanical devices of his own invention (the “rotating plane” for the circular patterns and the “rotating drum” for horizontal patterns). This work was then digitized in 2017.

The shirt is in popeline, featuring the Prada enameled triangle logo with “FEBRUARY” transferred on the back of the shirt. Each shirt comes accompanied by its own gifted NFT, which serves as an invitation to join Prada’s exclusive Crypted NFT community.

As an extension to this month’s announcement, Prada is extending their Web3 community to those who have purchased a Prada Timecapsule before the NFT initiative launched back in June 2022. First launched in December 2019, these Timecapsule collection holders can now claim their own Timecapsule NFT, in sync with their existing physical product. More details can be found on the Prada Crypted Community on Discord.

Prada continues to give behind-the-scenes opportunities as they offer ‘Prada Crypted’ Discord community members access to unique events and experiences. For last month’s drop, one Prada Timecapsule NFT Holder and guest were hosted in Milan for a Prada exclusive experience which included an invitation to the Prada Menswear Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show. Once again, Prada is offering one NFT holder the chance to enjoy an unparalleled experience for its upcoming Prada Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show on February 23rd.

Details:

The Prada Timecapsule drop is open to customers in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China Mainland, Cyprus, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong S.A.R., Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxemburg, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Estonia, Republic of Korea, Romanian, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan (China), United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States for 24 hours only, starting from February 2nd, 2023 at 3pm CET.

Each drop is limited to 50 items.

To be eligible, you must:

All information on the RSVP process is shared with community members on the Prada Discord Channel and you must:

Hold a Prada Timecapsule NFT in your wallet (purchased from Prada directly or secondary market)

Be part of the Prada Crypted discord

Be verified as a holder via and have the green tick to prove verification in the Prada Crypted Discord

www.prada.com/prada-crypted

www.discord.gg/prada

About Enzo Ragazzini

Enzo Ragazzini was born in Rome in 1934. From the end of the nineteen fifties he began an intense photographic activity also working on optical and graphic experiments then unpublished, expanding his research in the field of visual perception and optical phenomena. He participated in the first photographic exhibition held in 1969 at the Institute of Contemporary Arts in London (ICA) entitled Four Photographers in Contrast, with Don McCullin, Tony Ray Jones and photographer Dorothy Bohm. He made one of the first covers of the English magazine “Time Out”. He also holds a solo exhibition at the Modern Art Museum in Oxford on his optical research in the darkroom. In 2001 he held a personal exhibition at the Municipal Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art in Rome (GCAMC today MACRO) entitled Luci Rosse. He currently collaborates with the University of California on publications about socio-anthropological research.

About Prada Timecapsule NFT

The Timecapsule drop is an online monthly event that takes place on the first Thursday of every month. Limited quantities of the Timecapsule Collection products are made available for 24 hours. Each limited-edition Timecapsule item has its own unique serial number and is prepared for delivery with custom packaging. By purchasing the Timecapsule, customers will be able to redeem the related NFT. With this process, Prada maintains consistency and harmony between the exclusivity of the Prada Timecapsule and the rarity of the corresponding NFTs. Each NFT includes the drop serial number and the serial number for its accompanying physical item, so there is a direct relationship between the physical and virtual products. NFT owners are eligible to participate in exclusive benefits and experiences, as well as gain priority access to future drops. Prada Timecapsule NFTs are issued on Ethereum infrastructure, offering a secure and user-friendly experience. The Aura Blockchain Consortium provides the underlying NFT solutions and technology.

About Prada

Since 1913, Prada has been synonymous with cutting-edge style. Its intellectual universe combines concept, structure and image through codes that go beyond trends. Its fashion transcends products, translating conceptuality into a universe that has become a benchmark to those who dare to challenge conventions focusing on experimentation. The Prada brand is part of Prada Group, a global leader in the luxury goods industry, which owns the Miu Miu, Church’s and Car Shoe brands as well, and produces and distributes luxury leather goods, footwear and apparel. It also operates in the food sector with Marchesi 1824, and in the eyewear and fragrance industries under licensing agreements.

