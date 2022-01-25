Pigalle FW22/23 Collection by Stéphane Ashpool

Jazz+ is the blend of MOOD, STYLE and ATTITUDE and thus cannot be limited to a single expression.

Yesterday it started as collections and a space of curation. Today it is your golden ticket to mingle as it transforms into a club residency in Saint-Germain district in Paris hosting ridiculous parties.



Pigalle

Ibiza this summer will host this as a nomad club at the ElSilencio. Tomorrow it will become a creative label in the broadest sense of the word or anything you would imagine really.

It aims to create tangible experiences through music, events and collectible items.

More than ever Jazz+ is the common ground that brings people together, opens conversations, sparks ideas and shake the world.

