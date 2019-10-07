Peter Langner, Iris Noble & The Atelier Fall 2020 Bridal Collections

Step into a naturalist atmosphere. Inspired by a wonderland of dreamy and evocative elements of the big anemone, the Peter Langner Fall 2020 collection delicately intertwines contemporary designs with eccentric details.

Precious fabrics in pink, gold, and champagne hues are hand embroidered with Swarovski crystals and beads. Structured bodices are enriched with dramatic overskirts, bows, and exquisite draping. Fluid lines and classic silhouettes are accented with deep V and boat necklines, while fanciful details of floral lace appliques and tulle add layers of romance. A wonderous interpretation of nature’s garden combined with modern elements of design and couture level detail convey a sumptuous collection fit for every elegant bride-to-be.



Peter Langner

ABOUT

Founded in 1989, Peter Langner is a couture bridal and evening wear design house based in Milan, Italy. At the young age of 24, Peter Langner moved from Hannover, Germany to Paris where he attended school at the renowned Ecole de la Chambre Syndicale. Completing his studies with precision and excellence, he went directly to work for the masters at famous design houses such as Christian Dior, Emanuel Ungaro, Guy LaRoche and Christian Lacroix. After gaining exposure with some of the most influential and talented people in the industry, Langner opened his very first atelier in Rome. In 2015 he moved his atelier and entire headquarters to Milan to follow the fashion movement. Peter Langner is sold in over 20 international countries and is a protagonist in the American and Asian bridal fashion scene.



Iris Noble

INSPIRATION

Inspired by vintage poetry, the Iris Noble Fall 2020 collection, like the lyrical, long ago verses, is romantic, graceful and timeless. Rendered with layers of ethereal princess tulle or decadent silk draping with a voluminous swirl of sleeves, each gown unveils exquisite detail and artisanal craftsmanship. Lace corsets and satin bustiers voluptuously hug the body while shoulder-baring, wrapped necklines suggest a more restrained sensuality. Whether traditional ivory or more fashion forward sky-blue or blush, each Fall 2020 gown is as beautiful and unforgettable as the poetry that inspired it.

ABOUT

Founded in 2015 by Roberto Formentini, Iris Noble is a luxury bridal brand based in Civitanova Marche, Italy, a region historically devoted to bridalwear. Iris Noble embodies the authenticity of “Made in Italy” with its exquisite tailoring and artisanal craftsmanship. A brand born from the regal elegance of its namesake flower, the Iris Noble bride has unique finesse, elegance, and sophistication. Formentini translates his vision into romantic collections that exude a fresh yet timeless sensuality.



The Atelier by Professor Jimmy Choo

INSPIRATION

Inspired by a royal fantasy, no detail is spared in The Atelier Fall 2020 collection. True couture craftsmanship takes form in dreamy gowns of layered tulle, intricate lace and the finest silk crepe. Figure flattering and exposed corsetry is complimented by dramatic voluminous skirts, for a modern take on the traditional ball gown. Artisanal beading and textured metals dance across necklines and bodices, adding decadence to each design. Unique hand embroidered artwork of carousels, Ferris wheels and 3D florals, bring each gown to life. The exquisite design and couture tailoring of the Fall 2020 collection is suitable for every majestic bride-to-be.

ABOUT

Originally founded in 1986 as a small bridal shop in Kuala Lampur, Malaysia, The Atelier was officially established in 2013 when it opened its first wedding dress design studio in Shanghai, China. In 2017, legendary designer Jimmy Choo joined as Creative Director and the brand made its stellar debut at Shanghai Fashion Week. Choo’s expertise and knowledge of the fashion industry has helped the brand uphold its value of creating collections with impeccable craftsmanship and beauty while presenting every detail with a sense of ritual.

