Ozlana Presented by Global Fashion Collective

Australian outerwear brand OZLANA debuted their SS20 collection beneath a spectacular Parisian ceiling as Global Fashion Collective walked a Paris runway for the first time.

The magnificent venue was the perfect setting for OZLANA’S star-sprinkled collection The Neverland. A celebration of the surreal and enigmatic, the brand’s debut Paris show turned the runway into a sea of glimmering crystals, speckled across layers of delicate tulle and fine georgette with each design drawing the audience further into its fairy-tale land.



The ethereal and magical atmosphere was matched with a dreamy colour palette of powdery pastels and mossy greens developing from a cascade of midnight twinkling designs.

A playful personality underscored the collection with references to childhood and magical creatures with Bugs Bunny and swan motifs seen on sweaters and cardigans draped underneath world-renowned Kopenhagen fur.

A series of fur-lined hooded parkas sparkling with silver embellishments beautifully caught the light in a showstopper of a finale. In Paris, OZLANA’S wondrous dreams of a fairy-tale land came true beneath a glittering Paris sky.

“We are proud to be bringing in more and more creative designers from across the globe each year. We hand-pick inspiring designers every season to emphasize our commitment to diversity and innovative design.” – Jamal Abdourahman Founder & Producer of Global Fashion Collective

