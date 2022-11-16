On Black Friday, Freitag Now Gives You the Chance to Exchange Bags Offline Too

FREITAG reckons Black Friday is neither smart nor particularly sustainable. So, instead we’re promoting meaningful, horizon-expanding exchanges and bag swaps. And this year, for the first time, it’ll be possible at local stores too.

On Black Friday, FREITAG encourages you to get into exchange rather than buying: Once again, the online store will remain closed on this day, and users are redirected to the S.W.A.P. exchange platform.

And this year, for the first time, instead of offering the discounts usual elsewhere, FREITAG is tempting customers to local stores with bag swap events. And because saying “no” to something is more fun when you aren’t alone, the Zurich bag manufacturer is again joining forces with like-minded brands to lend more weight to their demand for more sustainability and a circular economy.

There are probably few things that have less in common with the circular economy than Black Friday. That’s why, even on days like these, FREITAG prefers to focus on long-lasting products and sensible services and refuses to get involved in wasteful discount battles. For several years, the circular-minded, Zurich-based bag makers have been using positive initiatives on Black Friday to say “yes” to sensible consumption and “no” to retail frenzy.

That’s why the bag manufacturers encourage anyone who already has a FREITAG one-off but wants a new one to use Black Friday for a bag swap. Under the motto “Don’t shop, just swap”, the online store will remain closed, and visitors are redirected to S.W.A.P. (Shopping Without Any Payment), the global bag exchange platform developed in-house at FREITAG. This year, for the first time, FREITAG offline stores worldwide are also taking part and inviting people to a real-life, face-to-face swap of bags.

And because saying “no” with others is more fun, louder and more likely to be heard, FREITAG has teamed up again this year with other like-minded brands. Together, we’ll put out a loud, positive signal for sensible consumption and against mindless waste.

BLACK FRIDAY: YES, WE’RE ALL NAYSAYERS

There are plenty of good reasons for not being part of Black Friday. With all its over the top discount hysteria, it’s a day that helps very few and harms a lot more – be it in social, ecological or economic terms. We’ve no desire to support this kind of frenzied consumerism, either as producers or personally as consumers.

And on this day, that’s precisely why we – a handful of like-minded brands – are not just saying no, but standing together. We’ll be fielding various initiatives and constructive actions for fair and sustainable ways of doing business and consuming, including:

The bag makers at FREITAG are closing their online store and getting people to swap bags instead.

are closing their online store and getting people to swap bags instead. The Denim experts from MUD Jeans close their online store and sell vintage jeans via a livestream instead.

close their online store and sell vintage jeans via a livestream instead. RÆBURN , known for their responsible and intelligent fashion design, are disabling their online store and offering an in-store repair service.

, known for their responsible and intelligent fashion design, are disabling their online store and offering an in-store repair service. ASKET , the wardrobe essentials brand, will be shutting down their website, instead encouraging followers to care, repair and revive.

, the wardrobe essentials brand, will be shutting down their website, instead encouraging followers to care, repair and revive. flamingos life , known for their vegan sneakers, are likewise closing their online store for the day.

, known for their vegan sneakers, are likewise closing their online store for the day. The soapmakers at Soeder are calling on their customers to refill without waste.

are calling on their customers to refill without waste. Secrid , the cardprotector inventors, are offering their customers a free repair service.

, the cardprotector inventors, are offering their customers a free repair service. The sustainable surf and yoga clothing pros, Oy , are also closing their online store and calling for donations instead.

, are also closing their online store and calling for donations instead. The folding bike pioneer Brompton is offering a free bike hire in the UK to encourage riding instead of spending.

