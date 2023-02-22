Oh Polly’s Stand-Out Show at London Fashion Week with Celebrity Attendance

Leading global fashion powerhouse Oh Polly held their exclusive London Fashion Week catwalk show on Saturday 18th February 2023, in association with Fashions Finest. The highly anticipated show was located within the stunning St. John’s Church, Hyde Park, London and was attended by the likes of Maura Higgins, Tammy Hembrow, Zara McDermott, Emily Faye Miller, Helen Flanagan and many more!

Oh Polly put on a show-stopping display of unreleased embellished and non-embellished garments, including maxi and mini dresses, corset tops, crop tops and two piece styles. The colour palette on the runway was an array of versatile and transitional tones, including black, caramel, olive green, off-white, blush and ivory.

The unique designs clearly flattered the feminine figure, with the models looking utterly incredible while they strutted the catwalk in Oh Polly’s premium fabrics. The styles were an undeniable level up for the Oh Polly brand, featuring intricate detailing throughout the carefully curated runway outfits.

The styles shown on the catwalk will be available for shoppers to purchase on the official Oh Polly website over the coming weeks.

Oh Polly

Photos: Oh Polly

Known for their elevated events, Oh Polly’s show at London Fashion Week was definitely no exception. If you were lucky enough to get on the extremely exclusive guest list then you were welcomed at the venue from 8pm with an open bar, sponsored by Whitley Neill. After this attendees took their seats and enjoyed the show before leaving at 10pm.

NOTABLE ATTENDEES:

Maura Higgins

Helen Flanagan

Zara McDermott

Tammy Hembrow

Brit Manuela

Emily Faye Miller

Liberty Poole

Meggan Grubb

Issy Francis-Baum

Coco Lodge

Summer Botwe

Natalia Zoppa

Beaux Raymond

Chloe Lauren

Francesca Allen

Fyza Ali

Malaika Terry

Jourdan Riane

Mya Mills

ABOUT OH POLLY:

Oh Polly is a rapidly growing pure play fashion brand selling women’s clothing internationally. They have offices in Glasgow, Liverpool, London, Los Angeles, Dhaka, and Guangzhou with over 350 employees in the UK, and 1500 directly employed worldwide. Their business model is social-first and centred around industry leading Instagram and TikTok accounts, plus the production of affordable but high-quality clothing products built around an ethical supply chain. In 2019, Oh Polly was ranked as the 5th most social media engaged clothing brand within the UK and by December 2022, they had a combined following of over 6.1 million people. This puts them among the fastest growing fashion brands within the UK.

ABOUT WHITLEY NEILL:

Each Whitley Neill gin is distilled in handcrafted batches at our home in The City of London Distillery – the only distillery located in the heart of London. Whitley Neill have created a vast array of contemporary flavoured gins that are truly inspired by the world through our heritage and the history of London’s gin trade combined.

