Oh Polly London Fashion Week Runway Show Recap

Global fashion house Oh Polly, alongside sister activewear brand Bo+Tee, have stolen the spotlight with their all new Spring/Summer catwalk collections.

Their show was held at central London’s 8 Northumberland Avenue on Saturday 19th February 2022. Guests were welcomed to an Oh Polly oasis with a pre-show cocktail hour complete with fully immersive experiences like a 360 degree photo booth and a chic DJ spinning tunes.



Oh Polly

Photos: Hannah Young

Guests then headed to the venue’s grand ballroom where the catwalk show where guests were treated to collections from both Oh Polly and Bo+Tee. Oh Polly showed 3 unreleased upcoming collections, including stunning embellished, ruched and diamante details on fabrics such as stretched satin and mesh. Styles included a variety of cowl neck crop tops, maxi skirts, mini dresses and midi dresses. All in a variety of cuts, shapes and sleeve lengths. These collections will be launching February and March 2022.

Bo+Tee showed 2 unreleased, upcoming collections, 1 featuring styles in tones of purple and blue with unique functional zips and cut out details. This is due to launch week commencing 7th March 2022. The other collection shown on the runway was the all new Unstoppable x Brit Manuela range, launching week commencing 21st February 2022.

This collection features 4 styles; full length leggings, mini shorts, a short sleeve crop top and a sports bra. The colour palette is sage, indigo and black and the items have an all-over, unique jacquard print.

Customers are encouraged to sign up to be first in the queue for the collection using the online early access form.

All guests showcased ‘Oh Polly glam’ for the event, featuring stand out looks from collections old and new.

Notable attendees:

Maura Higgins

Francesca Allen

Yasmin Oukhellou

Lottie Tomlinson

Daisy Tomlinson

Phoebe Tomlinson

Emily Faye Miller

Beaux Raymond

Olga Bednarska

Demi Jones

Georgia Steel

Joanna Chimonides

Molly Smith

Shaughna Phillips

Elma Pazar

Hannah Beasley

Roxy Horner

Joe Garrart

Bethan Sowerby

Stephanie Lam

Arbenita Ismajli

Altou Mvuama

About Oh Polly

Oh Polly is a rapidly growing pureplay fast fashion brand selling women’s clothing internationally. They have offices in Glasgow, Liverpool, Los Angeles, Dhaka, and Guangzhou with over 200 employees in the UK, and 300 directly employed worldwide. Their business model is social-first and centred around industry leading Instagram and Facebook accounts. In 2019, Oh Polly was ranked as the 5th most engaged UK clothing retail social media brand and by July 2021 they had a combined following of over 4.5 million people. This puts them among the fastest growing fashion brands within the UK.

About Bo+Tee

Bo+Tee is the sister company of Oh Polly, selling activewear and fitness accessories globally. Bo+Tee was first launched in 2020 and since then has grown online at an impressive rate, with the official Instagram account boasting over 1 million followers. Their mission statement is to make people look and feel their best through form fitting activewear which combines innovation, style and function. Bo+Tee is one of the few UK activewear brands which designs and produces its own garments. As a result, they combine both exceptional quality (which they carefully control) with unique trends and performance driven styles.

