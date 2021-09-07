NYFW September 12th 2021- Flying Solo, media sponsor 24Fashion TV
24Fashion TV is proud to be a media sponsor of NYFW: F/W 2021/2022 – FLYING SOLO
Flying Solo is pleased to announce its biggest show ever this fall, with more than 110 designers showcasing over 500 looks from over 25 countries.
Having persevered through the pandemic with both Paris and New York shows, Flying Solo will once again host this not-to-be-missed event on a Soho Rooftop against the dazzling backdrop of Manhattan skyline.
New York Fashion Week is back and bigger than ever with lots of designers coming to debut their collections exclusively at NYFW. This fall Flying Solo NYFW runway show will take place on September 12th and bring a record 110 designers spanning 25 countries to showcase more than 500 looks on the runway atop the Manhattan skyline.
The dazzling rooftop venue will also enable designers, press, and fans who are unable to attend in-person to view the show on 24Fashion.tv, Roku TV, and Amazon Fire TV. 24Fashion TV is sending a TV host, Ali Ward, to cover the event and record exclusive interviews.
Flying Solo – the US biggest platform for independent designers – embodies the strength and spirit of New York City as a global fashion force in the industry by attracting brands from all over the world. “Together we are stronger, and we make a mark in the fashion world”, co-founder and executive producer of the NYFW show Elizabeth Solomeina says. Flying Solo’s unique retail and runway model was recognized early on as the “model of the future” by The New York Times and was dubbed the “future of fashion retail” by WWD. In the five years since its creation, Flying Solo has become a staple in fashion-forward SoHo, and “is proof that a collaborative model offers the flexibility and resources independent designers need to survive and thrive in the face of difficult times”, adds Solomeina.
And the numbers speak for themselves the wider fashion industry was significantly disrupted by the pandemic and many big players and retailers reduced their brick-and-mortar presence and closed stores. Meanwhile, Flying Solo grew to over 250 designers in its iconic SoHo boutique, and now commands a waiting list for a further 1,500 more who seek to leverage the distinct retail model.
Partnerships:
The show will be held in partnership with Makeup Academy, which supports Flying Solo’s showcase with their team of talented artists for hair and makeup. Other partners include Boxed Water and Kansas Whiskey. Head Stylists Alina Kotsiuba & Stasi Berezovskaya. Media partners are 24Fashion TV and Fashion Week Online.
September 2021 lineup: Clothing Brands
Akobi
All’s
Amy Page DeBlasio
Arazia Beachwear
Art Point E. U.
Asymmetric
ATITÚ
Bloomy Lotus
Blueprint Effect
Burgaric
Burghàlie Ensemble
Come On World
Dina Melwani Couture
De Maisonneuve
Delirium Dreaming
Ears of Buddha
Elena Rudenko
Elmadawy
Emma Altman
Fite Fashion
Flat Pluto
FLORII
FlyynN Arrow
Georgina Jewelry
Highrack Studios
Hiromi Asai
holiCHIC
Ian Alexander
Jacqueline City Apparel
Jamemme
Jomunjo
Kalaia
Kate Barton
Kathy C Vang
Kosmos Couture
Kyle Denman
Label X
Le Réussi
Le’ Foreign
Links by Gwen
LSURE COLLECTION
Maison Nou
Maya Seyferth
Mahsa Azidhak (MA)
MoEts Goodies and Gifts
Monzlapur
OTHELLO
Out Of Line Vintage
Para Ruk Israel
PEDRO JUAN
Porshia
PROUDBLACK COLLECTION
Queen Embodiment
rafaiel
RAFINAD by Yana Strokova
Random Affects
RED by Rebecca Bolland
Remark By Lauren
Shadrac Paris
Shanaya and Elina
Shawn
Sima Collezione
Sophia Nubes
Soubi Studios
SP_CE. STUDIOS
Spero Sur Mer
Teddy and Me Clothing
The Fallen Collections
The tailory NYC
Urban Gothic
V’che Label
VENTURINI COUTURE
Veryldesigns
Vi’Ajhe
Wonderland Childrenswear
Zipporaa
Accessory Brands
AJiNCO
Amulet by D
Balvic
Beaded by Dina
Bisoulovely
BONABAG
Bonibi Case
COOLOOK
Desert Daisy Jewelry
Glammcrush Accessories
Glove.me
Holland & Birch
HVILINA
In Cauda Venenum
Iza by Silvia D’Avila
Jeff Wan
LNB Jewellery
Jojo shoes
Kulik
Luckynelly
NANDO MEDINA
Native Diva Creations
Night Moves Atelier
Paisley and Heart
Papreeka
Razabra
SALVATORE CAPUTO SHOES / SANTUCCI
Smaragdas Art
Volta Atelier
ZOE HOOP
