NYFW Pets In Ultra Haute Couture Take Over New York Fashion Week

To begin, Anthony’s canine/feline couture collection was inspired by vintage ball gowns and formal wear from the 1950’s by Christian Dior. There were whimsical colors, glitz and glam and memorable silhouettes. It was so girly girl and while the audience loved it, so did the pups and their owners.

For the human creations, Anthony presented an executive collection that spoke volumes of an evolution of his past to present works.There were sensual brightly colored gowns of embroidered flora sprinkled with glass beading and crystals. They gay were fashioned like rock’s bad boys. Then Anthony tried his hand at sculptural pieces inspired by Henri Matisse Blue Nudes both on a male and a female model done in recycled plastic woven into royal blue netting. It was a collection of joyful inspirations making for a huge fashion party.

In every show, Anthony Rubio presents a special model with a story to tell because he wants to remind everyone not to buy but to adopt a rescue because too many are abandoned and shelters are overflowing with cats and dogs that seemingly no one wants and those animals get no say on the matter.



Anthony Rubio

Photos: Arun Nevader Getty Images

The featured mode for this show was a tiny Chihuahua brought in all the way from Ohio named Misty Lynn. This little lady is both a fighter and inspiration to teach everyone a lesson about resilience. Due to a case of neglect of an injury which almost resulted in her being euthanized by her previous owner a risk was taken in amputating a front leg that might have spread an infection that would have killed her. After a miraculous recovery she was adopted by her present family who adore and spoil this ater day princess. Misty Lynn loves attention and fashion and she has given us the pleasure of gracing our runway as her New York Fashion Week debut. Who would have thought this adorable little lady would rock the greatest runway in fashion? Anthony Rubio did.

Every season, Anthony Rubio partners up with animal shelters and animal organizations to include dogs that are up for adoption in his show. Canine Models included dogs from shelters, rescue groups, clients and social media influencers.

“In My World, The Humans Are The Accessories”

Established in 2003 with the first runway show in 2008. It’s been 15 years of professionally produced runway shows. This season is Mr. Rubio’s 18th season show during New York Fashion Week. A true accomplishment.

Born and raised in New York City, of Puerto Rican ancestry, Anthony Rubio grew up immersed in his Latin culture loving everything from music and cuisine to the elaborate fashions which inspired his colorful palate and evolution as one of the hottest sought after designers to date. Growing up in the most rebellious and yet most expressive periods in the history of fashion helped both influence and mold him into the visionary he is today.

With a formal education in women’s wear design at The Fashion Institute of Technology in New York and twenty years of experience creating and innovating new concepts and techniques, Anthony Rubio had no reservations about delving into the world of pet fashions earning for himself the title of Master Pet Couturier.

Anthony Rubio’s Canine Couture is meticulously handcrafted by the designer utilizing the finest materials to produce a one-of-a-kind creation for your four-legged family member taking into full consideration comfort and safety above all.

