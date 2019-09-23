NOIR|LDN teams up with Danny NBA champion Danny Green

NOIR|LDN Is Made For Champions

The London based brand founded by Dr. Bilal, not only represents style and luxury but is made for winners.

Former Toronto Raptor Danny Green steps foot in NOIR|LDN’s first collection as it ties in with being a winner. Although The NBA Champion has been traded to the Lakers, NOIR|LDN is sticking by his side. Green spoke on the clothing quoting “ Now this is something I can wear on the NBA red carpet and to warm ups.”



NOIR|LDN

“ The clothes are meant for comfort and has a diverse background that allows you to wear in any situation or event. When people wear our clothing they not only feel rich but comforted as the fabrics boost the ego.” – -Dr. Bilal

The London based brand continues to draw attention from celebrities all around the world such as Scott Disick, Broderick Hunter, Serge Ibaka and many more. With a second collection set to release soon, Dr. Bilal is taking NOIR|LDN a step further in regards to innovative silhouettes. The current collection features a range of tracksuits, Printed T shirts with NOIR|LDN logo on them as well as denim sets which are ready to wear for the upcoming fall season.

