Nigerian-British Bridal Couturier Kosibah and Mark Ingram Atelier Announce Collaboration

The partnership evolved from the discovery by Ingram of his shared Nigerian roots

Nigerian-British couture bridal designer Yemi Osunkoya revealed his Kosibah 2020 Bridal Collection during an elegant event held exclusively at Mark Ingram Atelier, the Manhattan-based bridal salon known for upscale and sophisticated bridal designs.

The collaboration to create a collection that is exclusively available in the atelier grew from the discovery that Mark Ingram’s family has Nigerian roots. “As an African-American, it has always been the unanswered question of “where actually do I come from? Who are my people? I was pleased to learn that I am significantly of the Yoruba people who are from what is now modern-day Nigeria, the same country as Yemi’s family,” said Ingram.



Kosibah and Mark Ingram

The event was an elegant affair, due to sponsorship by Chambord Liqueur and the setting of the atelier, which was designed by Marc Wilson of The Style Marc, an internationally recognized event production and design company known for transforming venues & creating classically elegant, stylish & unique environments with a modern twist.

Yemi Osubkoya, a proud member of The Bridal Council (a non-profit organization whose membership consists of fashion designers, retailers, media and industry experts within the bridal industry), was invited to show his work on the industry-acclaimed Wedding Weekend on Madison Avenue in New York City on the Weekend of Oct. 12 and 13 immediately following the release of this collection.

Yemi Kosibah is the first black designer since the famous Amsale that has brought luxury to the bridal market from the continent of Africa.

Among the bridal icons featured at Wedding Weekend were Darcy Miller (Martha Stewart Weddings), Mimi Lombardo (Editor, Ritz Carlton Magazine), Ron Ben Israel (Ron Ben Israel Cakes), celebrity stylist Micaela Erlander, photographer Christian Oth, and Monte Durham, star of TLC’s Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta. A full list of events can be found here.

About Yemi Osunkoya, the man behind Kosibah

Osunkoya draws inspirations from his international travels as well as many other art forms including the ballet, and contemporary painting. Spending countless hours studying the work of legends like Dior, Balenciaga, and Givenchy inspired him to study the time-honored art of couture at the Paris Academy of Fashion where he achieved top-tier grades in both men’s and women’s wear.

Because he is trained as a master couturier, each garment designed by Osunkoya for Kosibah undergoes a rigorous measurement process and incorporates features like corsetry and boned bodices to ensure that each client’s gown reflects their personal blend of beauty and poise. He takes pride in catering to women of all sizes.

Actresses, dignitaries, and even royalty have turned to Osunkoya to make the most memorable days of their lives even more magnificent including Lady Janet Boateng, Dianne Abbott MP, Alesha Dixon, Sheila Ferguson, Hollywood actresses Louise Rose and Indra Ové, Miss World Agbani Darego,and singers Stephanie Benson and Kelly Rowland. His gowns have been worn to royal balls, state dinners, and other courtly occasions.

His celebrated bridal work has received Diamond Recognition from National Weddings. He has also been named International Designer of the Year by City People magazine and received the Honorary Award for Contributions to Fashion from Fashion Diversity.

He has been featured in a variety of publications including World Bride Magazine, BHF magazine, TW magazine, Lady Brille Magazine, Noir Bride, African Luxury and The Undefeated.

Learn more about Yemi Osunkoya here.

About Mark Ingram

Mark Ingram Atelier originally opened its doors in January 2002. Since then it has become the premier bridal salon for upscale, sophisticated brides from around the world. The Atelier caters to a select clientele including celebrities from the stage and screen as well as the who’s who of New York society and the fashion industry.

Upon graduating from prestigious NYU with a business degree, Mark Ingram’s fashion career began at the legendary Fifth Avenue specialty stores, Bonwit Teller and Bergdorf Goodman. Mark’s interest in fashion, however, dates back to his childhood.

Mr. Ingram offers a wide selection of gowns from top of the line bridal and special occasion designers in an intimate salon setting. Mr. Ingram and his highly trained staff are dedicated to providing all women with the highest quality experience at every stage from gown selection to final fitting.

Learn more about Mark Ingram Atelier here.

