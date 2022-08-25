New York City’s Best Beauty & Wellness Treatments

Walk two blocks in New York City and I bet you pass at least one place offering some sort of beauty service. There are constantly new spots claiming to have the best new treatment to cure your beauty ailments popping up in the city, so how can you tell which place to trust with your money (and face!)?

As a beauty editor, I have tried it all: Botox, acupuncture, microcurrent, more facials than I dare count, LED therapy, cryotherapy, and radio frequency. You name it, I have probably tried it on the quest to wade through the overwhelming world of beauty treatments and find a few that stand above the rest. If you find yourself in New York City looking for a beauty treatment then read on, these are some of the greatest spots for truly effective and innovative beauty services in the city.

We concur, Rescue Spa is the answer to our beauty-pampering dreams. Founder Danuta Mieloch tells us that her ideal treatment lineup would “start off with a 60 minute massage. Add the LED Body to your massage to reduce inflammation relieving discomfort from arthritis, joint stiffness and general muscle tension. Then indulge in a Fix-it-All Treatment which is a highly customized 90-minute facial treatment to target any skin concerns you may have.” Lead esthetician Diana Yerkes gives one of the best facials in the city, she will leave your skin glowing for weeks. “Now that your skin is radiant and there’s less tension in your body you can head over to our nail department for a meticulous manicure and pedicure,” Mieloch continues. Between a meticulous manicure and lucious blowout you can shop the highly curated assortment of products including the hard-to-find Biologique Recherche, Valmont, and Westman Atelier. Between the smell of Fornasetti candles burning, next-level treatments for every inch of your body, and masterful estheticians and staff you will literally never want to leave Rescue Spa. Find us hiding out here before any big event.

This isn’t your average acupuncture studio; ORA is a modern wellness sanctuary designed to create a highly personalized, multi-sensory experience. Wellness junkies and rookies alike can benefit from a trip to this incredibly chic space. If you want to take a holistic approach to your health and get to the root cause of concerns like anxiety, bloating, and even rosacea, then you should try ORA. Before your treatment, a licensed acupuncturist takes you through a comprehensive intake assessment covering everything from how bloated you feel to how many times you wake up at night in one of the beautifully designed treatment rooms. ORA recently launched the ORA Acupuncture Facial which combines traditional acupuncture and cupping methods with technology including LED lights and microcurrent at their newest location in the Upper East Side.

Forget Balthazaar and Carbone, Tracie Martyn is a true hotspot for celebrity sightings (and for good reason). Clientele including Karlie Kloss, Kaia Gerber, and Diane Von Furstenberg have repeatedly trusted Tracie Martyn to help them look and feel their best ahead of major events and red carpets. The signature facials truly deliver instantly noticeable results thanks to the innovative, non-invasive technology paired with the brand’s clean skincare line. Taking microcurrent technology one step further, Tracie Martyn developed their own machine with proprietary microcurrent that gives you the “natural face-lift” look after just one treatment and with longer-lasting results. The fan-favorite Red Carpet Facial combines diamond microdermabrasion, the exclusive Beyond Microcurrent device that first stimulates the lymphatic system to detox and then energizes and trains the face muscles to sculpt and contour the face, and amber LED light therapy to promote collagen and healing deep within. If you are looking for an unforgettable experience that will allow you to look (and feel) like a true celebrity, look no further than Tracie Martyn.

This new medical aesthetics hotspot is quickly expanding beyond New York City across the East Coast. Ever/body is focused on making tech-driven cosmetic dermatology more accessible to the broader masses, leveraging technology to create a highly personalized experience throughout the entire customer journey. The wide range of medical-backed face and body treatments available can help you tone your abs with the help of Emsculpt NEO, reduce wrinkles with injectables including Botox or Dermal Fillers, or promote hair growth with Plasma Hair Restoration. One of their standout offerings is the Clear + Brilliant Laser Facial, a 45-minute treatment is great for treating hyperpigmentation, acne, dullness, and uneven skin. The Clear + Brilliant Laser is a “mini-fraxel” laser that uses pulsating light to trigger cellular repair and production of collagen deep within the skin. While this is definitely not a facial that is so relaxing you nearly doze off, the topical numbing cream really helps minimize the pain. Trying to understand which treatment is right for you can be overwhelming and confusing; Ever/body does a great job of de-mystifying cosmetic dermatology with free in-person consultations and consumer education across all their platforms.

If only every workout was as enjoyable as the workout at FaceGym, where you sit back and relax while an esthetician gives your face a full workout. Just as with the rest of our bodies, strengthening the muscles within the face is important to keep everything sculpted, firm, and lifted. FaceGym treatments are structured with a warm up, cardio, sculpting, and cool-down for the 40+ muscles in your face. The face massage “cardio” portion of the workout includes a lot of flicking and kneading, intended to wake up and energize the muscles in the face while reliving some built-up tension in areas like the jaw. If your skin is feeling dehydrated the Cryo Contour workout features a blast of hydration from a CO2 gun with atom-sized particles of hyaluronic acid and oxygen. The CO2 gun is an interesting experience (the device sounds more intimidating and scary than it actually is), you may experience the slightest discomfort but will be amazed at how plump and hydrated your skin is afterwards. FaceGym is a go-to spot for routine upkeep, with trusty face workouts that will leave your face refreshed and lifted each time.

This female-founded wellness hotspot focuses on “getting high naturally” with the help of infrared saunas, magnesium wraps, lymphatic drainage, and more. Infrared saunas are at the core of HigherDOSE treatments. According to Co-Founders Lauren Berlingeri and Katie Kaps, “infrared therapy stimulates healing on a cellular level… These powerful rays penetrate deep beneath the skin, where they are known to assist with detoxification, relaxation, burning calories, pain relief, rapid exercise recovery, anti-aging, skin purification, cell health, and improved circulation.” Whether you are looking for a new way to detox, relieve bloating or sore muscles, or simply boost your mood a quick trip to HigherDOSE should do the trick. Be warned that sitting in the infrared sauna is seriously addicting; as you relax in the sauna sipping non-alcoholic cocktails you will feel all your stress melt away. The “DOSE” in HigherDOSE does stand for dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin, and endorphins after all.

If you have ever wondered how celebrities including Hailey Beiber and Kim Kardashian always have the best skin, look no further than their facialist Joanna Czech. Over the years Joanna Czech has developed a cult-like following amongst celebrities and beauty lovers alike. Most recently Czech worked with Kim Kardashian to artfully formulate and develop Kardiahian’s debut skincare line, SKKN. At the studio inside of SIXTY Soho you can experience a completely customized facial unique to your skin concerns and goals; no two Joanna Czech facials are ever alike. A treatment may include the use of ultrasound, cryotherapy, radiofrequency, microneedling, microcurrent, and oxygen infusion among various other modalities that will leave your skin youthful and glowing. Joanna Czech is passionate about educating and inspiring her clients to empower them in their skincare journey. She has created a space that allows the client to feel understood and seen as an individual, while delivering next-level results.

One of the buzziest wellness hotspots in NYC, The Well offers an ever-expanding range of East-meets-West treatments and services. IV Vitamin Therapy Drips, functional medicine meditation classes, Biologique Recherche facials, and masterful massages are among the services available in this 13,000-square-foot oasis. The Well bolsters an impressive team of integrative medicine doctors, nurse practitioners, and health experts eager to help you navigate your wellness journey. So much more than a luxuriously designed place for a facial and green juice, The Well brings the best of modern medicine and ancient healing practices together to create a robust space for healing and rejuvenation.

The decision to get laser hair removal is a little different than the low-risk decision to get a manicure or massage, requiring research and commitment to multiple (painful) treatments. Even more so for those with darker skin tones, as some lasers are not as effective or could even cause hyperpigmentation. For over 20 years Romeo & Juliette Laser Hair Removal has specialized exclusively in laser hair removal, prioritizing inclusive laser treatments for people of all skin colors and genders. “We have many lasers in our facility for all skin tones and complexions. We have some lasers that nobody else has and are unique to our facility,” founder Christian Karavolas told us. Karavolas is also a true pioneer and advocate in the laser hair removal field, the studio has 12 state-of-the-art lasers that are said to be amongst the most innovative on the market. As Vice President of the Society of Clinical and Medical Hair Removal and a participant in many FDA studies, Karavolas is committed to finding the best treatments for his clients.

