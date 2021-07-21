Natural Cosmetics: Why Natural is Best

Going green and living a sustainable lifestyle has been on the forefront of the public’s mind in recent years. Why not crank it up a notch and make the switch to natural cosmetics? Implementing a new, eco-conscious way of life into your beauty routine may seem like a hassle, especially if you already have favorite products that you turn to everyday.

However, there are a number of reasons why going au naturel is the way forward. Here is a short guide to natural cosmetics and why they are better for both you and the environment.

What are Natural Cosmetics?

Natural cosmetics is a term that describes beauty products containing ingredients that occur naturally, with minimum processing. From the harvesting of the natural ingredients and the manufacturing of the product to the supply chain process, natural cosmetics should be ethical and ecological from start to finish. Nowadays you will find terms such as ‘organic’ and ‘vegan’ thrown about in hair and beauty products. Although it all sounds very positive and environmentally friendly, they don’t always fall under the ‘natural cosmetics’ umbrella. If in doubt, always check a product for certification. You can tell if a product is a certified natural cosmetic by looking out for certification from a legitimate organization. Alternatively, you can simply turn the product over and read the ingredients list on the back.

Naturally Best for the Environment

From an environmental point of view, natural cosmetics do not harm plants or animals, nor do they do any damage to the ecosystem. In contrast to synthetic products, the manufacturing process also places less stress on the environment therefore they create less pollution. This means purchasing natural cosmetics can have a positive impact on your carbon footprint. Products that focus on ethics and lower pollution will also generally have better packaging, thus further reducing your environmental impact. For a wide array of certified natural cosmetics that are environmentally friendly, visit parfumdreams.co.uk.

Naturally Good for You

From a personal standpoint, natural ingredients are generally better for the skin than their chemical counterparts. Individuals with sensitive skin can experience adverse reactions to synthetic ingredients due to the number of chemical ingredients they contain. Not to mention, many manufacturers include chemicals for superficial purposes. For example, sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) is added to create the foamy lather when brushing your teeth and washing your hair. Parabens enable products to last longer and silicone provides synthetic products with a thick base that makes them feel good on application. Although the negative impact of artificial ingredients varies from person to person, they can be easily replaced by natural ingredients or omitted entirely.

Naturally Original

Humans have been using materials from nature to improve their health and appearance long before chemical alternatives were created. In fact, many natural skincare products have been created using ancient remedies as a muse, and perfected to reflect the beauty standards of today. Not only have the benefits of using natural ingredients been proven over the years, they have also withstood the test of time.

