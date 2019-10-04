Nasha – Made in Mars Spring/Summer 2020

Attention-grabbing pieces of ‘Nasha Made-in-Mars’ creations were designed to be the scene-stealer of the room, the strong presence of each item was created to spark curiosity from lookers, every detail makes a great addition to complete the finishing touches to an outfit. The brand chooses to showcase the uniqueness and hidden multi-functional use of its complex designs, this inspiration came from Nasha Mekraksavanich’s love of architecture, the force behind all things ‘Nasha Made-in-Mars’.

Her fondness of Neo/Craft artistry and her view of the traditional handbags burnouts translate her work into an unapologetically confidence that reflects her mischievous personality immensely.



Nasha’s intentions were to capture the time she spent studying in Italy as an Architecture Interior Design and Object Design student into a strong, fun, confident women’s accessories. Owners of the bags are usually spotted with “courageous” essence, they are made by the daring souls to another, not made for the fainted heart.

