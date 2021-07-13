NALU Swimwear Resort 2022 Runway

Represented by Tara Ink.

Model turned designer and CEO of Nalu Swimwear, Johanna Chone revealed her first ever swim collection at the PARAISO Miami Beach tent, wrapping up the fashion-filled weekend’s festivities.

With years of experience modeling for top shows in New York, Milan, and Miami, Chone opened and closed her own show, strutting to beats spun by celebrity DJ Vintage Culture alongside her lineup of models, which included TikTok celebrity and influencer Olivia Ponton.



Nalu

For this special debut, Nalu showcased 38 pieces with playful styles ranging from bandeau to wrap-around one pieces, offering a unique spectrum for all shapes and sizes. They featured groovy and iridescent patterns as well as vibrant and electric colors. The eccentric silhouettes, with alluring cuts and mix-match designs caught the eyes of all who attended PARAISO Miami Beach’s final runway show, which was

Socialites, celebrities, and fellow designers showed their support for Nalu’s launch. Notable guests included influencers Jordan Laurelle, Olga Ferrara, Chris Lavish, Miki Cheung, swimwear designer Liliana Montoya, model Emma Golijanin and Yunexy Eloy of Le Rouge Lounge.

Nalu Swim began their celebrations at the PARAISO tent, where top-shelf brands like Courvoisier, Cognac, Sipsmith, Maker’s Mark and El Tesoro Tequila were served. The party continued with an open bar after party hosted by DJ, Vintage Culture.

