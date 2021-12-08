Nadine Merabi Pyjamas | The Perfect Christmas Gift

NADINE MERABI collection expands with the DARCIE Pyjamas.

The Darcie pyjamas are made of exclusive, beautifully designed satin and feature a feather trim to the cuff and satin binding on the shirt and trouser hem cuff to give a luxurious feel.



Nadine Merabi

The luxurious set is available in red, silver, black, white, blue, lilac, pink and hot pink and exclusively available on www.nadinemerabi.com, priced at £150.

Editor’s Notes:

– Nadine Merabi DARCIE Pyjamas are available in red, silver, black, white, blue, lilac, pink and hot pink

– Elasticated waist for a smooth, comfortable fit

– 80% silk satin blend, 20% polyester

– Mother of Pearl buttons

– Feather trim

About NADINE MERABI

NADINE MERABI was designed out of necessity and created by a woman with a vision. Nadine is a self-taught seamstress and businesswoman, driven by the desire to create luxury, forward-thinking and conscious fashion where she saw a space in the industry. More than ever, NADINE MERABI believes that slow is chic; their collections are collectables made to be cherished. Which means refined drops, made with heart by hand, using the finest quality materials and exceptional craftsmanship to last and love for a lifetime. Partnered by Blue Wilson, an innovative International Business graduate, Nadine and Blue are trailblazers for the

future of fashion. Proving that not only can quality lines be fair and inclusive, but that their workspaces can also nurture healthy and empowering working cultures, which trickle down to the consumer who is, at every point, the muse of each piece that they create. Today their collections are adored by clients and celebrities. From the initial spark of inspiration to the very final stitch, the team ensure that every woman in NADINE MERABI looks and feels her finest.

##

Learn More

nadinemerabi.com

With love,

FWO