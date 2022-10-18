NADINE MERABI Presents its FW22 Collection During its London Fashion Week City Wide Show

NADINE MERABI presented its FW22 collection at the Battersea Arts Centre during the London Fashion Week City Wide Show on Wednesday 12th October.

Attendees included: Lady Amelia Spencer, Lady Eliza Spencer, Daisy Lowe, Portia Freeman, Laura Pradelska, Lottie Moss and Sophie Herrman.

Taking over the iconic Grand Hall of the Battersea Arts Centre, guests descended on South West London, Lavender Hill, to see the unveiling of Nadine’s new collection. Originally intended for Sunday 18th September, the show was postponed to observe the national period of mourning in the UK. NADINE MERABI were one of the first brands to announce their move from the traditional London Fashion Week calendar with the support of the British Fashion Council to join the London Fashion Week City Wide Celebration.

Nadine Merabi

The sixty-six looks collection will be available online on NadineMerabi.com from October 18th for customers to shop or join the waitlist, with some looks from the show being available for purchase immediately for those who simply cannot wait to get the 2022 party season started.

Model Portia Freeman designed the cocktail menu in collaboration with CÎROC Vodka and London Essence. Guests sipped on the ‘Merabi Mule’, a twist on a classic Moscule Mule created exclusively for the occasion. The recipe for which will be revealed on Portia’s Cocktail hour this coming Friday. CÎROC Vodka also offered their latest Red Berry Edition, served with London Essence tonic for a nod to the upcoming party season.

Zara Martin, dressed in a signature MERABI sequins, dj’ from the centre of the stage playing a fun mix of party tracks, from pop classics to the latest hits. NADINE MERABI is all about celebration and the music played a key role in setting the mood for the evening, encouraging guests to join the models in this big celebration.

“Tonight we celebrate a new era for NADINE MERABI. After two years of hard work in the back office and incredible growth, we have been able to show the world the brand we have become. I am beyond proud of the new collection and all the people in the team that have made the magic come true. FW 22 continues our legacy of celebration, energy and empowerment to those wearing MERABI. Encouraging confidence within our community with this new exciting and fun collection, perfect for the party season” – Nadine Merabi, Founder of NADINE MERABI

The NADINE MERABI FW22 collection explores the thrill, glitz and glamour of nightlife. Every piece is a celebration of the energy, the confidence and the boldness that we each take on when the promise of an adventure takes hold. The collection encourages us to embrace a new daring sense of perspective to make for wonderful, perhaps untold, stories for the day after. If nighttime is when stars shine brighter, then it’s also when the NADINE MERABI woman feels most alive.

Colour plays an important part of conveying this message for FW22. The palette moves through a kaleidoscope of shades, each employed for its own symbol of celebration and individualism.

Hot pink and orange come together in signature sequins worked across natty tailored short suits and in a mini skirt complete with a draping train for added drama and detail.

Brightness is rediscovered in rich sapphire blue and emerald green, each proving a more eclectic, unexpected twist on nighttime dressing and both twinkle with iridescent allure. White acts as a palette cleanser, too. Here, pieces come adorned heavily in detailed embellishment, whether they be long-sleeved mini dresses or bralettes intended to be paired with the newly introduced sleek cigarette pants. A standout all-over marabou feather jacket is a key FW22 piece.

The colour palette comes to something of a crescendo in a floor-length silver evening gown entirely covered in light-reflecting paillettes, perfect for when dresscodes call for something out of the ordinary. The piece is exemplar of how the collection has been designed to offer a wealth of options to fit with every invitation that one might to expect in the coming season.

nadinemerabi.com

