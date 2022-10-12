Nadia Manjarrez Studio Bridal Fall 2023 Collection

“Every Sunset Brings the Promise of a New Dawn” Ralph Waldo Emerson

Sunsets symbolize the promise of a new dawn, a fresh start, a new beginning….

Newlywed, Creative Director, Nadia Manjarrez enjoyed a glass of wine on her rooftop to celebrate the first night in her new home in Culiacan, Sinaloa Mexico with her husband. As they commemorated their next chapter together, a stunning sunset washed over them in an array of sorbet colored skies. Drawing inspiration from both the colors and symbolism of this sunset, Manjarrez quite literally translated this into the Iris gown, a tiered, airy organza ombre gown that captures the beautiful terracotta colors of the sky.

Nadia Manjarrez

Expanding on the beauty of nature, Manjarrez put a strong focus on the textures found within it: billowing clouds, delicate flowers and lightweight feathers were brought to life by her in-house atelier team that hand-appliqued, embroidered and created dimension through 3-D leaf embroideries. Staying true to her original concept of modular pieces the collection features removable puff sleeves, peplums and oversized bows as well as gowns that transform into cocktail dresses with just one zipper. Voluminous ball gowns in a floral fil copuè and recycled taffeta provide drama for a bride looking to make a statement. Layers of shimmering nylon organdy swirl around the body to create a floating on air effect. While Japanese nude tulle ruched over a simple matte crepe bodice gives a subtle twist on a traditional fabric and silhouette.

“Sunsets remind us to slow down, reflect on the achievements and successes of the day and prepare for what’s to come. I see this collection as just that. It has been one year since we launched, and Fall 2023 was an opportunity to expand on what is working and and savor how far we have come as we continue to grow and understand our customer.” ~ Nadia Manjarrez, Creative Director and Founder

