Morilee Empire Collection During NYFW Bridal

The Morilee Empire Collection was inspired by the edgy spirit of New York combined with the romantic essence of bridal for a collection like no other, soft and delicate yet fierce and strong.

Full of both over-the-top ball gowns and strikingly simplistic styles, all combined with our signature touch of romance. This collection sees a return to bridal trends of the past, making them new and fresh again. I’ve taken traditional touches and mixed them with unexpected elements, creating designs that are meant to excite and inspire. The empire collection is dynamic, romantic, and diversified, just like my brides from around the world. – Madeline Gardner

Photos by Dan Lecca, courtesy of Morilee

