Morgan Lane Spring 2022 Bridal Collection

I love the Sienna slip dress in chalk, it’s so slinky and sexy, while still feeling a bit modest,” says Morgan Lane. “I also love the heart pocket detail on the Martine Short in Sugar.”

“Our top gifted item is the Bride Robe; it is a classic and looks great personalized.”



Morgan Lane

Photos : Courtesy of Morgan Lane

“We started offering pieces in more specialized prints and fabrics like the Botanical Jacquard. With brides having smaller weddings, their outfits have become more meaningful, and we want to make them feel super special even in the getting ready moments. We also introduced a lower price point sustainable line made of 100% organic cotton; this is a wonderful option for larger bridal parties.”

“Personalization is definitely one of the biggest themes for bridal. To make their wedding feel unique, brides often like to gift their bridal party with embroidered pajamas. With the ability to embroider in any font, color, and placement, they can create something one-of-a-kind. We allow brides to send in their wedding logos or motifs to be digitized and embroidered. For example, if someone wanted to order custom eye masks for their “welcome kit”. We also offer larger discounted packages for bigger orders.”

“I am most looking forward to seeing how creative brides get with their weddings. Many have been planning for over a year now and I think their weddings will be the most exciting ones of all because their friends and family cannot wait to celebrate life and love.”

ABOUT MORGAN LANE

Born in New York City, Morgan is the third generation in a family of fashion. Inspired in large part by her mother, designer Jill Stuart, Morgan set off on a similar path. Growing up, Morgan expressed her creative energy through oil painting and illustration. After her studies in fashion at Cornell University and Central Saint Martin’s, Morgan began designing for the Jill Stuart brand. Morgan’s love and affinity for drawing led her to create a collection combining both mediums: illustration and lingerie.

Morgan debuted her first collection for Holiday 2014 with lingerie and sleepwear. Her classics include silk pajamas and embroideries with Morgan’s hand-drawn illustrations. Morgan’s passion for illustration has played a huge role in the development of the brand. She is known for making lifestyle pieces that can be worn both as sleepwear and ready-to-wear. Her fun and effortless approach to luxury intimates is represented in each and every piece she creates.

In 2016, Morgan was recognized as one of the CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Finalists, as well as Forbes 30 Under 30 list for Art and Style in 2017. In 2018, Morgan was one of the first members of the Female Founder Collective.

Most recently Morgan has expanded her label through collaborations with household names: Alice + Olivia, Monopoly, LoveShackFancy and Atlanta de Cadenet Taylor as well as launched a sustainable new line this Spring, Pure Cotton, made from 100% organic cotton and produced in a GOTS-certified factory designed for the entire family. Additionally, she increased her presence by working with A-list celebrities from day-to-day candid moments to award season dressing with Jessica Alba, Kate Hudson, the Kardashian family, Mickey Guyton, and many more.

Lastly, Morgan is a philanthropist and fast responder to the COVID-19 pandemic. Morgan began producing face masks at the height of the pandemic raising over $25,000USD. Proceeds from masks sales went to Color of Change, Project Hope and BLM organizations.

