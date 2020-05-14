New Online Class for Models

Have you ever wanted to get signed by an agency as a model? We teamed up with some of the industry’s top professionals who sign and book models that walk in top shows for New York Fashion Week, Paris Fashion Week, and countless print and televisions ads.

Learn the secrets of how you get scouted and signed from Jahn Hall, an agent at Red Models.

Hear secrets from a casting director who books models for top shows and campaigns, Christopher McCann.

And learn how to protect yourself and your interests from model advocate and diversity-casting expert Nicole Doswell.

The panel will be moderated by our director of partnership and events Lori Riviere, who is also the owner of one of the top fashion production and PR agencies in NYC.

There will be a Q & A session at the end of the discussion. It is time to make your modeling dreams come true.

