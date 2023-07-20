Model Spotlight: Joi Simoné

Joi Simone Crawford was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, and has been modeling since the age of 11. She’s now walked the fashion week runways of New York, Paris, Miami, and beyond. We asked Joi to tell us her story.

During middle school I participated in the Girls Mentoring Program where our speaker for the day was Miss Black Georgia, 2010. Andrea Kinch-Reynolds. Ms. Kinch suggested that I audition for Barbizon Models due to my height.

Later I attended Barbizon for modeling and acting as well as John Casablancas. Both experiences increased my desire for modeling. Modeling makes me feel unstoppable like I’m on top of the world. It gives me confidence to walk fearlessly in front of large crowds, allowing me to participate in something that I love.

Even though I was bullied because of my height, I never gave up. After high school, I started traveling and participating in different fashion weeks and working with celebrity designers to build my portfolio. Self-awareness and confidence are important on this journey. Not only am I inspired by modeling, I also want to inspire other young women to follow their dreams.

Joi Simoné Cosmetics is a company where I am the Founder/CEO. I create custom wigs, custom nail designs, skin care products, MUA, and special effects makeup. I am also in the process of developing cosmetics inventions. Additionally, I am obtaining my degree in Psychology from Florida A&M University. My ultimate goals are to continue modeling but, on the next level with high-end brands in campaigns, commercials, runway shows, and photoshoots.

Lastly, this journey would not have been possible without God, family, friends, mentors, designers, photographers, creative directors, MUAS, videographers, and magazine editors.

One of my favorite quotes is by Maya Angelou “I believe that the most important single thing, beyond discipline and creativity, is daring to dare.”

