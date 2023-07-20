FWO
FWO

Model Spotlight: Joi Simoné

Joi Simone Crawford was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, and has been modeling since the age of 11. She’s now walked the fashion week runways of New York, Paris, Miami, and beyond. We asked Joi to tell us her story.

During middle school I participated in the Girls Mentoring Program where our speaker for the day was Miss Black Georgia, 2010. Andrea Kinch-Reynolds. Ms. Kinch suggested that I audition for Barbizon Models due to my height.

Later I attended Barbizon for modeling and acting as well as John Casablancas. Both experiences increased my desire for modeling. Modeling makes me feel unstoppable like I’m on top of the world. It gives me confidence to walk fearlessly in front of large crowds, allowing me to participate in something that I love.

Modeling makes me feel unstoppable

 
Joi Simoné

Even though I was bullied because of my height, I never gave up. After high school, I started traveling and participating in different fashion weeks and working with celebrity designers to build my portfolio. Self-awareness and confidence are important on this journey. Not only am I inspired by modeling, I also want to inspire other young women to follow their dreams.

Joi Simoné Cosmetics is a company where I am the Founder/CEO. I create custom wigs, custom nail designs, skin care products, MUA, and special effects makeup. I am also in the process of developing cosmetics inventions. Additionally, I am obtaining my degree in Psychology from Florida A&M University. My ultimate goals are to continue modeling but, on the next level with high-end brands in campaigns, commercials, runway shows, and photoshoots.

I also want to inspire other young women to follow their dreams

Lastly, this journey would not have been possible without God, family, friends, mentors, designers, photographers, creative directors, MUAS, videographers, and magazine editors.

One of my favorite quotes is by Maya Angelou “I believe that the most important single thing, beyond discipline and creativity, is daring to dare.”

##

With love,

FWO

Follow Fashion Week Online® on Instagram for exclusive content

You may also enjoy ...

High Seas 23’ Envelops Miami Swim Week in a Unique Aroma

Miami FWO -
Gas.tronomy Magazine and Highest on the Runway, known for their unprecedented move of introducing green indulgence on the runway, hosted the groundbreaking "High Seas...
Read more

Lincoln Road’s Liliana Montoya Presents “Lotus”

Miami FWO -
On Saturday night, the incredibly talented Latina fashion designer, Liliana Montoya, debuted her newest swim collection– LOTUS,at The Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach, not...
Read more

Saturday Night During Miami Swim Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion Featured Stunning Fashion Collections From Sustainable Designers With New Men’s, Women’s & Kids...

Miami FWO -
Art Hearts Fashion hosted its 10th Annual Miami Swim Week runway shows on Saturday 8, 2023 at the iconic Fontainebleau Hotel (4441 Collins Ave,...
Read more

Follow @FashionWeekOnline on Instagram for exclusive content.

For over a decade, Fashion Week Online® has been your one-stop fashion week resource, championing inclusion and diversity, giving a voice to emerging designers, helping fashion week outsiders become insiders, and delivering interviews with influencers, stylists, models, designers, and more.

━ join

Become a member.

━ follow us

RNWY

A RNWY Company

Runway Buy

 
© Fashion Week Online®. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.