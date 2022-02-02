Meet Christine Handy

Model, social media influencer and breast cancer disrupter, Christine Handy (@christinehandy1) is coming out strong for NYFW. She calls herself a lifer, a model of forty years. But this time, she is modeling with a concave chest.

Photos : Matt Roy. Miami

After beating breast cancer in 2013, Handy began modeling again. But it wasn’t until 2020, a new illness and emergency surgery that left the life long model with not only a bare chest, but a concave one.

Months of healing and wondering why this happened, Handy decided to use her pain to help others. She called up her modeling agent and said, “I’m coming back, even stronger.” With courage and the support of her manager and agency, Handy is now walking for 4 designers in New York Fashion Week.

As a social media influencer, Handy gives hope and leads countless women who have also endured cancer and many who were left with vacant chests.

The messages that come in cheer her on to represent the women who are challenged with their new bodies.

“I just want to show that breast cancer, scars, and illness doesn’t have to stop you. Courage surpasses any form of pain, but we have to be willing to share our journeys to inspire and help others. I am here to show that my vacant chest isn’t limiting me, even in the fashion world. You define beauty inside yourself, and I am showing up more beautiful than ever with my scars.”

@christinehandy1

