Miranda Hearts Desigual Sexhibition and Capsule Launch with Miranda Makaroff at Nautilus Miami Beach

Represented by Agentry PR.

Welcome to Miranda Makaroff’s wildest collection for Desigual. A universe where nature is the most potent aphrodisiac, where women live in harmony with nature. A collection inspired by the exuberant pleasure the artist experienced in Ibiza, the island where she created this universe, presented through the exhibition which recreates a feminine and very free universe.



Miranda Hearts

Let’s say it’s hot, around 23-degrees Celsius in the gateway to the Caribbean. Let’s also say that you’re in one of the most iconic hotels in South Beach Miami: Nautilus by Arlo. And let’s say that at the other end of a perfect, idyllic pool you see a small door in the shape of a vagina which beckons you to a universe of pink. Through this door, sounds of pleasure can already be heard in the exuberance of nature. And so we enter Eva, the creator of pleasure.

a small door in the shape of a vagina beckons you to a universe of pink

The floor is a little soft, and we find a sculpture depicting five women entwined in the midst of a sexual act and unconventional pleasure. They, colourful and mingled, are dressed in some of the garments from Miranda Makaroff’s SS20 capsule for Desigual. And we say “some” because the others are in the air. They have discarded them to enjoy the nudity that can be seen in the prints they wear.

This is how Miranda Makaroff welcomes you to Art Basel Miami Beach 2019, reminding you that Eve has been mistreated by history as the original sinner. But here, Miranda wants to open your eyes so you can see that Eva, in reality, is the creator of pleasure. Things are not always as they seem, so Eva is written in reverse. In this exhibition where she presents her collection with us, Miranda wants to change Eva’s story.

##

Learn More

mirandamakaroff

With love,

FWO