Mimiela’s Showcase at Paris City Fashion Week on October 2nd: A Fairy Tale in the Making

Mimiela’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection presented at PCFW is entitled and inspired by “Ēostre”, the West Germanic spring goddess, representing in some ways renewal, spring and growth. The collection of gowns focuses on vibrant and colourful fabrics, floral embroidery, asymmetrical lines, and a sensual fantasy theme.

The collection of looks presented brought life these ideas through moving designs and exquisite models wearing these pieces.



Mimiela

The Mimiela team is truly inspired by the amazing turnout at the show – a full house during the 2:30pm show! Influencers, press and photographers truly represented the brand, before and after the show. The Mimiela team extends its thanks to the models for doing such lovely work bringing life to the pieces, from New York City the Fashion Influencer Olga Ferrara for attending wearing a Mimiela original gown at the event, the organizing team led by Ishika Chaudhary for helping to make this happen, and those that came to show their support.

The American Cathedral – was truly an awe-inspiring venue. The Paris City Fashion team did an amazing job bringing all these talented designers, models, photographers together – thank you so much for such an amazing experience – we absolutely loved the experience with PCFW team.

About Mimiela

Mimiela brand is at its core a womenswear brand that produces unique pieces that women can connect with, feel confidence in, and accentuate their natural beauty.

Ruby Denis, as the Creative Director and principle designer brings inspiration from nature themes as well as from her colourful Mexican heritage. When Ruby moved to Canada, the splendor of Canada’s nature-scape inspired her to reconnect with her fashion design vocation.

Because we are all goddesses.

Learn More

mimiela.com

With love,

FWO